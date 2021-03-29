Growlers, West Michigan Cancer Center and PRAB/Hapman, Bring Back the #SurvivorSelfie Jersey for Third Year.

The Kalamazoo Growlers, West Michigan Cancer Center Radiation & Surgical Specialties (WMCC) and PRAB/Hapman are excited to announce the return of Strike Out Cancer Day and the #SurvivorSelfie jersey on Sunday, June 6th at 1:35pm.

The day game, taking place on National Cancer Survivors Day, will celebrate area cancer survivors and raise money for WMCC.

The Growlers players will take to the field wearing the #SurvivorSelfie jersey, adorned with the faces of cancer survivors. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the game, with all proceeds going to the WMCC.

Survivors can submit their selfies on the Kalamazoo Growlers' Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Submissions need to include the #SurvivorSelfie and tag the Growlers and West Michigan Cancer Center in the post. Fans can also upload their picture directly to the Kalamazoo Growlers Website or to WMCC's Facebook page.

In attendance will be patients and staff from the center. WMCC Executive Director Bridget VandenBussche said the word 'survivor' has taken on an even deeper meaning in the context of the pandemic. "Our cancer survivors have been battling a common enemy in a way we never could have imagined this year. With directives to socially distance and remain home as much as possible this year, their isolation from others has been particularly hard", said VandenBussche. "It's been extremely difficult for our staff and community to witness, especially at a time when our patients could really use the extra love and support."

WMCC is excited to move forward with the 3rd annual Strike Out Cancer Day event with the Kalamazoo Growlers. "We will continue to socially distance and be vigilant about how we conduct this event but we are so excited to get back to the ball field", added VandenBussche.

PRAB/Hapman, Hemenway Wealth Management and OnStaff USA will be partnering up with the Growlers and WMCC.

Growlers Managing Member Brian Colopy stated, "Bringing back Strike Out Cancer Day and the #SurvivorSelfie jersey to Homer Stryker Field was always in the cards after the success of the 2019 event. But, with everything that happened in 2020 we felt it was best to wait. Now, we're more excited than ever to be working with two fantastic organizations to celebrate the courage of cancer survivors and the return to some normalcy."

