Booyah Sign Northern Illinois Battery Mates

March 29, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah have announced the signings of Northern Illinois pitcher Connor Langreder and catcher Jacob Schroeder for the upcoming 2021 season.

A native of West De Pere, Wisconsin, the southpaw Langreder is competing in his redshirt freshman season at Northern Illinois. So far this spring he has made five starts for the Huskies while posting a 2-2 record and 4.76 ERA. Langreder has struck out 28 batters in 22.2 innings on the mound. Last year he made his collegiate debut on February 16, 2020 against Boston College, throwing one inning of relief. He made one more appearance before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

The 6-1 Langreder was a three-year letter winner at West De Pere High School. In his senior year with the Phantoms, he logged a 10-1 record with a 0.96 ERA and 90 strikeouts, leading West De Pere to a state tournament appearance. He was named First-Team All-Bay Conference and Honorable Mention All-State. He was also named to the First-Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-State teams in 2018 after recording 69 strikeouts in 51 innings with a 1.22 ERA. While at West De Pere, the Phantoms won three straight conference titles.

Joining Langreder in Green Bay this summer is his Husky teammate, Jacob Schroeder. The Flossmor, Illinois native is in his redshirt freshman season at Northern Illinois. Thus far in 2021, he has appeared in 11 games, making 8 starts, and has collected 5 hits in 26 trips to the plate. He played in eight games, starting in five, during his true freshman season in 2020. He was hitting .389 with three walks when the season came to an early end. Schroeder was a two-time All-Southwest Suburban Conference selection while at Homewood-Flossmor High School.

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th. Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Pack are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.