Dock Spiders Add Five More to the 2021 Roster

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are excited to announce the signings of five more additions to the 2021 roster. Austin Sachen (Washington University St. Louis), Calvin Harris (Ole Miss), Gus Collins (North Eastern Oklahoma A&M), Jackson Loftin (Sam Houston State University), and Jacob Gonzalez (Ole Miss) will all be joining the Dock Spiders' squad this summer.

Teammate of Loutos at WASH U in St. Louis, freshman pitcher, Austin Sachen will make his journey to Fond du Lac this summer. During his 2 appearances last year, he recorded 7 strikeouts. Prior to college, Austin was a two-year letter winner in baseball at Chaminade College Prep.

Harris is a 6'0" freshman catcher, entering his first year of play for the Rebels. He was a five-year letter winner and three-year team captain at Western Dubuque. Harris was rated the No.2 overall prospect and top catcher from the state of Iowa. He was able to hit .408/.539/.709 with seven home runs, 40 RBI, and was able to walk 46 times his senior season.

Collins, a freshman utility player from North Eastern Oklahoma A&M, is coming to play for the Dock Spiders for the first time in 2021. Through the early 2021 season, Collins is batting .333 with a double and home run for the Golden Norse.

Loftin, a redshirt sophomore from Sam Houston State University, was selected by the Dock Spiders with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 Northwoods League Draft (courtesy of Thunder Bay not being able to play this summer). Loftin hit .283 with a home run and 13 RBIs during his 2019 Freshman season. He is currently starting at Shortstop for the Bearcats.

Gonzalez, a 6'2" freshman shortstop, is entering his first year of play for the Rebels. Gonzalez was a four-year letter winner at Glendora High School. In 2020, he made the Perfect Game All- Region First Team. In a shortened 2020 season Gonzalez was able to hit .346 with five RBI, eight runs scored and two doubles.

The Dock Spiders are set to open their fifth season of baseball with a home game on Monday, May 31 against the Green Bay Booyah at 1:05pm. Season ticket packages are available from the Dock Spiders ticket office right now over the team's website or by calling (920) 907-9833.

