Growlers Unveil 2024 Championship Rings

January 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







The 2024 Championship rings were crafted with meticulous attention to detail by Southern Recognition.

Players, coaches and front office members received a ring with their names engraved on the opposite side of "THE ZOO" as a commemorative for the championship season.

This ring captures the spirit of the Growlers' triumphant season. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, it features:

- Team Logo: The iconic Growlers logo proudly displayed, showcasing team pride.

- Championship Year: "2024" engraved to commemorate this historic achievement.

- Front Inscription: "Northwoods League Champions" prominently displayed with a dazzling mix of blue and silver replica diamonds.

- Inside Inscription: "1:23am Stay Together" - a poignant reminder of the thrilling 14-inning championship game that went into the early morning hours.

- Side Inscription: "The Zoo" (short for Kalamazoo) and "2024" alongside two flags to represent the Growlers' two Northwoods League Championships (2022 and 2024).

- High-Quality Materials: Crafted from durable materials with a polished finish, ensuring lasting quality and shine.

