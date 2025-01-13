Northwoods League Announces MLB Alumni Team for 2024

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League today unveiled their MLB Alumni Team from the 2024 season. The full team along with their college, team they played for in the NWL and year or year(s) along with their current MLB team are listed below.

Catcher: Korey Lee, California, La Crosse 2017, 2018, Chicago White Sox

2024 marked the first full MLB season for Korey Lee, working as the starting backstop for the Chicago White Sox. The 2019 1st Round Pick set career highs in almost every statistical category for himself, starting with games played (125), Lee hit 14 doubles, 12 home runs, drove in 37 RBI and added 36 runs scored. The former Logger will look to build off his solid full-time campaign as a mainstay behind the plate for the White Sox.

1st Baseman: Pete Alonso, Florida, Madison 2014, New York Mets

Another season filled with milestones, accolades and power numbers for the 2014 Northwoods League MVP. Alonso became the second player in New York Mets history to play in every single game, appearing in all 162 games this year. In early-April, the former Mallard great recorded his 500th career RBI, making him the fastest player in Mets history to achieve this mark. Later that month, Alonso hit his 200th career home run, making him the 4th-fastest player in MLB history to reach that milestone. The 2014 Northwoods League All-Star Game MVP is no stranger to Major League All-Star Game accolades, as Alonso was elected to his 4th MLB All-Star Game in his six-year career. Pete would finish his 2024 season hitting 34 home runs and knocking in 88 RBI, he also tallied 31 doubles, 146 hits and scored 91 times. In the post-season, with the Mets trailing 2-0 in the 9th inning of an elimination Wild Card Game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, Alonso smashed a historic three-run home run giving the Mets the lead and advancing to the NLDS. The game winning home run would make Alonso the first player in MLB history to hit a go-ahead home run while trailing in the 9th inning in a winner-take-all postseason game. Alonso is now testing the free agent market, setting his sights for a significant contract, as he is recognized as one of the premiere power hitters in MLB.

2nd Baseman: Marcus Semien, California, Alexandria 2009, 2010, Texas Rangers

Year twelve proved to be another All-Star caliber season for Marcus Semien. The former Beetle was voted as the American League starting 2nd Baseman for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game for the second straight season, and the third MLB All-Star Game nomination of his career. Semien hit 23 home runs, added 74 RBI and scored 101 runs; the fourth consecutive season he has registered over 100 runs scored in a season. In addition, the All-Star 2nd Baseman recorded 154 hits, which gives him four straight years totaling over 150 hits in a season. One hit stood more notable than the rest, in the final week of the season Semien recorded his 1,500th base hit of his career in the Oakland Coliseum, a place where he spent six years with the Oakland Athletics.

3rd Baseman: Matt Chapman, Cal State Fullerton, La Crosse 2012, San Francisco Giants

Elite defense and power numbers at the plate continue to be the norm for Matt Chapman, and 2024 was no different. After two seasons playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, the California native returned to his home state, signing a one-year free agent deal with the San Francisco Giants, the first season of his career playing in the National League. Chapman was a star at the hot corner all season long, providing his standard top-tier defense filled with highlight-worthy plays. The 2012 Northwoods League Champion was also a force at the plate, hitting 27 home runs and contributing 78 RBI, both were the second-highest marks of Chapman's career. He also added 39 doubles, scored 98 times and stole 15 bases on the season. Chapman was awarded the 5th Gold Glove of his career and finished 11th in the National League MVP voting. The Giants organization showed their appreciation for Chapman at the end of the season, agreeing to a 6-year, $151 million contract extension.

Shortstop: Nico Hoerner, Stanford, Madison 2016, Chicago Cubs

Coming off winning his first Gold Glove Award in 2023, Nico Hoerner continued to provide a steady presence at the dish, as well as in the infield during his sixth season with the Chicago Cubs. The 2016 1st Round pick led the Cubs in doubles (35), hits (159) and stolen bases (31), while finishing second on the team with a .273 batting average and 86 runs scored. Nico continues to be one of the more reliable middle infielders in the National League.

Outfield: Daulton Varsho, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Eau Claire 2015-2016, Toronto Blue Jays

2024 was a year to remember for Daulton Varsho, especially with his glove. The former Northwoods League All-Star shined bright in his second season with Toronto, leading the entire American League Division in Defensive Wins Above Replacement (DWAR). Flashing the leather all season long, the Express legend was awarded with the first Gold Glove Award of his career. At the plate, Varsho continued to provide Toronto with a rare blend of speed and power, leading the Blue Jays offense with seven triples, second on the team with 58 RBI and 21 doubles, and third on the team with 18 home runs, 73 runs scored and ten stolen bases. Varsho has continually improved each of his five MLB seasons and now has some illustrious hardware to show for it.

Outfield: Matt Vierling, Notre Dame, Madison 2016, Detroit Tigers

Settling into his second year with Detroit and his fourth season of his MLB career, Matt Vierling experienced a breakout season in 2024. The Tigers utility man contributed at all three outfield positions, as well as seeing significant playing time at 3rd Base. The Madison alum set personal career-high marks in almost every offensive category. Vierling owned a respectable .257 average, leading the Tigers lineup with 28 doubles, second on the team with 80 runs scored and third on the team in hits (133), home runs (16), RBI (57) and walks (41). Vierling was a huge factor in Detroit making their first playoff appearance in 10 years and will look to build upon his terrific season as a player that can affect the game in a multitude of ways.

Outfield: Luke Raley, Lake Erie, Lakeshore 2015, Seattle Mariners

A return to the west coast seemingly did wonders for Luke Raley in 2024. Traded after two seasons in Tampa to Seattle, the former Northwoods League All-Star had a banner year playing in the Pacific Time Zone. Raley led the Mariners in OPS (On-Base % + Slugging %), second on the team in home runs (22) and third on the M's in hits (98), runs (58), doubles (19), RBI (58) and also chipped in 11 stolen bases on the campaign. The former Chinook left-handed slugger was notably effective vs. right-handed pitching the entire season and has proven to be one of the more intimidating matchup hitters in MLB.

Utility: Michael Busch, North Carolina, St. Cloud 2017, Chicago Cubs

The first full season of Michael Busch's Major League career was quite an announcement of arrival. Traded in the off-season from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Chicago Cubs, Busch immediately slotted into the Chicago lineup and was a force throughout the entire year. The former 1st Round pick made a statement right away, hitting a home run in five-straight games from April 10th-15th, tying a Cubs franchise record. The Rox alum is seen as a utility man that can play multiple infield positions, but primarily spent time at 1st Base all season in the Windy City. He would finish his 2024 hitting a respectable .248 with 21 home runs and 65 RBI. Busch finished second on the Cubs with 63 walks and third on the team with 28 doubles. The future looks very bright for the sweet-swinging lefty.

Honorable Mention: Ernie Clement, Virginia, Wisconsin Rapids 2015, Toronto Blue Jays

A new face to the Northwoods League All-MLB team is former Rafter Ernie Clement, who experienced the best season of his four-year career in 2024. Spending the bulk of his time between 3rd Base and Shortstop for the Blue Jays, Clement played a massive role in the infield, finishing 6th in the entire American League in Defensive Wins Above Replacement (DWAR). Ernie set career marks in every offensive category, finishing his season with a .263 batting average, 12 home runs, 51 RBI and was second on the Blue Jays in doubles (21) and stolen bases (12).

Honorable Mention: Bryson Stott, UNLV, Wisconsin Rapids 2017, Philadelphia Phillies

Add another solid season onto Bryson Stott's young three-year MLB career. The former 1st Round Pick and 2017 Northwoods League All-Star continued to shine as the Phillies starting 2nd Baseman with both his bat and glove. Stott was a force on the base paths, leading Philadelphia in stolen bases with 32. He would also add 124 hits, 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 57 RBI and 65 runs scored to his offensive production. Stott would lead all 2nd Basemen in the National League in fielding percentage (.993) as he remains an integral piece on one of MLBs best teams.

Honorable Mention: Joey Ortiz, New Mexico State, Willmar 2019, Milwaukee Brewers

Moving into a new organization proved to be extremely beneficial for Joey Ortiz this season. Before Spring Training, the former Top 100 MLB prospect was dealt from the Baltimore Orioles as part of a trade for Corbin Burnes and immediately slotted in as the everyday 3rd Baseman for the Milwaukee Brewers. The Stinger alum went on an immediate tear to begin the year. Ortiz was awarded NL Rookie of the Month for the month of May behind a .307 batting average, four home runs and 12 RBI. He would go on to lead the Brew Crew offense in triples (6), third on the team in walks (56) while also contributing 105 hits, 11 home runs, 60 RBI, 58 runs scored and chipped in 11 stolen bases. Ortiz certainly lived up to the hype in his first full MLB season.

Pitcher: Chris Sale, Florida Gulf Coast, La Crosse 2008, Atlanta Braves

If there is one thing to note about Chris Sale's historic 2024 season, it's that we hope he has a lot of room in his trophy case. After battling multiple injuries the last few seasons, Sale bounced back to his typical All-Star caliber and more. Traded in the off-season from Boston to the Atlanta Braves, Sale was completely dominant playing in the National League for the first time in his 14-year career. The former Logger set a career-high win total with 18, owned an MLB-leading 2.38 ERA and a National League-leading 225 strikeouts. It was the eighth time in Sale's career that he has struck out over 200 batters in a season. Sale led the entire NL in wins, strikeouts and ERA, making him the first Atlanta Braves pitcher in team history to win the Pitching Triple Crown, and the first NL pitcher to achieve this mark since 2011. He was elected to the 8th All-Star Game of his career in July, however that was just the beginning of the accolades Sale would take home this season. For his incredible performance throughout 2024, Sale was awarded with his 1st Cy Young Award of his career, as well as his 1st Gold Glove Award. He was named to the All-MLB 1st Team, in addition to winning NL Comeback Player of the Year. The intimidating veteran lefty had one of the most historical bounce back seasons in Major League history.

Pitcher: Matt Strahm, Neosho CC, Rochester 2011, Philadelphia Phillies

2024 will be celebrated as a career year for Matt Strahm, as he continues to progress into one of the best bullpen arms in the Major Leagues. Serving as the Phillies premiere set-up specialist, Strahm followed up his breakout 2023 season with a terrific 1.87 ERA in 2024 across 62.2 innings pitched, owning a respectable 6-2 record, tallying three saves and held an incredible strikeout-to-walk ratio with 79 punchouts to only 11 walks allowed. For his dominant display out of the pen, Strahm was voted to his first MLB All-Star Game of his career. The former Honker also made an appearance in the game, striking out the only batter he faced. The nine-year MLB veteran has now added an All-Star title to his accolades, and continues to be a substantial part of one of the best teams in baseball.

Pitcher: Brandon Pfaadt, Bellarmine, Mankato 2018, Arizona Diamondbacks

Coming off a stellar 2023 rookie season, Brandon Pfaadt took another step in his sophomore season, developing into one of the top young aces in MLB. Following his terrific MLB post-season last year, most notably an incredible Game seven NLCS pitching performance, leading Arizona to the World Series. The 2018 Northwoods League All-Star was a workhorse in the Diamondbacks rotation, leading the team in strikeouts (185), innings pitched (181.2) and games started (32). The former MoonDog ace finished second on Arizona with 11 wins, as well as owning a 4.71 ERA. He would finish in the top 10 of all National League pitchers in innings pitched, strikeouts, starts and strikeouts per nine innings. The 26-year-old phenom is well on his way to stardom as one of the more reliable young arms in baseball.

Pitcher: Gavin Stone, Central Arkansas, Battle Creek 2019, Great Lakes 2020, Los Angeles Dodgers

Following behind Pfaadt was yet another second-year breakout candidate on the mound, which was Gavin Stone. After winning the spring training battle for the 5th spot in the Dodgers rotation, Stone was terrific on the mound for the World Series Champs. The former Bomber/Resorter led the entire Dodgers pitching staff making 25 starts, logging 11 wins and 140.1 innings pitched. He was also second on the team with 116 strikeouts. The biggest individual highlight of Stone's 2024 season had to be his incredible complete game, seven-strikeout shutout on June 26th vs. the Chicago White Sox. Stone's performance was the first complete game shutout by a Dodgers pitcher in over two years and the first shutout performance from a Dodgers rookie since 2013.

Pitcher: Alex Vesia, Cal State East Bay, Mankato 2016, Los Angeles Dodgers

Another Northwoods League alum that had a career season and contributed mightily to a championship team was Alex Vesia. The former MoonDog alum was simply dominant coming out of the bullpen for the World Series Champions in 2024. Vesia set career-high marks with an impressive 1.76 ERA over 66.1 innings pitched, punching out 87 batters and adding five saves. The Mankato lefty shined throughout the entire Dodger post-season run, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings, most importantly, locking down Game 2 of the World Series vs. New York, which was Vesia's first post-season save of his career. The five-year veteran has quickly become one of the most reliable set-up men in MLB and a critical piece for the World Series Champions.

Pitcher: Griffin Jax, Air Force, Eau Claire 2015, Minnesota Twins

Progressing into one of the best bullpen flex options in the entire Major Leagues, Griffin Jax enjoyed another solid campaign in 2024. Parlaying as both a closer and long-reliever out of the Minnesota pen, Jax led all Twins relievers in strikeouts (95) and ERA (2.03) over 71 innings pitched. The Express alum was second on the team with 10 saves and chipped in five wins on the year. Jax has proven to have a diverse ability to affect a game on the mound and continues to progress into one of the best relievers in MLB.

Pitcher: Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska, Traverse City 2020, Atlanta Braves

A Northwoods League alum who made quite a bit of noise in their first MLB season was Traverse City alum Spencer Schwellenbach. Starting 2024 in High-A, the former Pit Spitter was quickly promoted to Double-A after a dominant start to the season. Spencer would need only two starts in Double-A Mississippi before being called up to the big leagues, making his MLB debut on May 29th. Schwellenbach would go on to star within the Braves rotation, owning an 8-7 record and holding an impressive 3.35 ERA across 123.2 inning pitched. Most impressively, he would strike out 127 batters with only 23 walks allowed, leading all rookies with an incredible 5.5 strikeout/walk ratio. Possibly the biggest highlight of his impressive rookie season was getting the ball to start the final game of the regular season vs. the Mets, where the winner moved onto the post-season. Schwellenbach was incredible on the mound, throwing seven innings, striking out five and only allowing one run. The 24-year-old right-hander is seen as one of the elite young arms in MLB.

Spencer Arrighetti, Louisiana-Lafayette, Wisconsin Rapids 2020, Houston Astros

Several young Northwoods League alumni pitchers introduced themselves in a big way this year and Spencer Arrighetti was no different. Starting his 2024 campaign in Triple-A, the former Rafter was dominant over two starts and quickly promoted to the Major League club, making his debut on April 10th vs. Kansas City. Over the course of the season, Arrighetti would drastically improve working in the Astros rotation, especially in the month of August. Arrighetti would start the month with a dazzling 12-strikeout, six-inning performance vs. Tampa Bay allowing only one run. The next start, he would punch out 13 over seven innings vs. Boston. He would be the first rookie in American League history to strike out 12+ batters in consecutive starts. He was named AL Rookie of the Month in August with a 1.95 ERA over 32.1 innings of work, striking out 47 batters. Arrighetti would finish the season making 28 starts, logging 145 innings, adding seven wins and second on the Astros with 171 strikeouts. He was voted the Houston Astros Rookie of the Year for his terrific debut season.

Pitcher: Justin Slaten, New Mexico, Eau Claire 2018, Boston Red Sox

Talk about coming out of nowhere and experiencing immediate success in MLB, look no further than Justin Slaten. A Rule 5 Draft selection by the New York Mets in the pre-season, Slaten was quickly traded to the Boston Red Sox. Slaten would dominate throughout spring training, earning a spot on the Red Sox Opening Day roster. The 2018 Northwoods League All-Star would make his MLB debut on March 30th and skyrocketed into one of the best arms out of the Boston bullpen. Slaten would dazzle on the mound the entire season with a 6-2 record, logging 55.1 innings, 58 strikeouts, 13 holds and picked up two saves. The Express ace had a meteoric rise in his rookie season and has picked up considerable hype to take the reigns as the Boston closer in 2025.

Honorable Mention: Greg Weissert, Fordham, Thunder Bay 2015, Boston Red Sox

Moving to a new home in 2024, Weissert was involved in a rivalry trade, being dealt from the New York Yankees to the Red Sox in the off-season. Staying in the AL East, Weissert broke out in a big way coming out of the Beantown bullpen. The former Border Cat led all Red Sox relievers with 63.1 innings and a team-leading 62 appearances. He would set career-highs in ERA (3.13), Strikeouts (58), Wins (4), and notched the first save of his career on the 4th of July vs. Miami. Weissert's remarkable season has him positioned to be one of the most reliable late-inning arms in the American League.

John Schreiber, Northwestern Ohio, Kalamazoo 2014, Kansas City Royals

After breaking out in 2022, John Schreiber continued his high-level consistency working out of the bullpen in 2024. Traded from the Boston Red Sox to Kansas City, the former Growler was a key piece to the Royals post-season run in his first year wearing the baby blue. Schreiber led all Royals relievers with 23 holds, which was good for Top 15 in MLB. He would finish the year with four wins, a 3.66 ERA over 51.2 innings pitched, 46 punch-outs and tallied two saves. Schreiber also made five appearances in the first post-season of his career, contributing 3.2 innings of scoreless work and adding two holds.

Pitcher: Alec Marsh, Arizona State, Lakeshore 2017, Kansas City Royals

2024 was the year of sophomore pitching alums in the Northwoods League and another player who experienced a significant bump in year two was former Chinook, Alec Marsh. After making his MLB debut last season, Marsh took a significantly larger role within the Royals rotation, setting career marks in every category on the mound. The Lakeshore ace would complete his season with a 9-9 record over 25 starts, striking out 123 batters over 129 innings pitched. Marsh was a considerable young piece within the Royals terrific pitching staff, helping break their nine-year post-season drought and making a run to the ALDS.

