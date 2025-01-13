Pit Spitters 2025 Schedule out Now

January 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are thrilled to announce the release of their 2025 season schedule! The Pit Spitters kick off their 7th season on the road against the Rockford Rivets on May 26th and celebrate their home opener at Turtle Creek Stadium on Friday, May 30th at 7:05 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Fans can look forward to another thrilling season of baseball and fun, with 10 fireworks shows, a stacked lineup of theme nights, and returning fan-favorite promotions! The 2025 schedule is packed with season long highlights, beginning with Opening Day fireworks for the team's home opener, Friday May 30th. Weekday games will start at 7:05 p.m., with Family Sundays presented by Great Wolf Lodge returning at 5:05 p.m., featuring "Kids Eat Free" for the first 250 kids. The team will also host two 11:05 a.m. day games: Friday, June 6th, and Tuesday, July 8th, as part of a day-night doubleheader against the Kenosha Kingfish.

While the full promotional schedule remains under wraps for now, fans can expect an exciting mix of returning favorites and all-new events that are sure to make 2025 unforgettable at Turtle Creek Stadium. The promotional schedule features the return of beloved weekly themes, along with new twists to keep fans excited. Highlights include:

- Monday's are Deal Days- Specials every Monday- revealed with our promotional schedule release in March!

- Barks and Brews Tuesdays - Bring your pup to the park for dog-friendly fun, presented by Cheboygan Brewing Company, and half off craft beer!

- Salute to Service Wednesdays - Honoring active and retired military personnel with special offers, presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel.

- 231 Thursdays - Enjoy $3 beers, $2 hotdogs and Pepsi Products, and $1 Great Lakes Chips, a great value for every fan!

- Fireworks Fridays - Fan-favorite pyrotechnics return every Friday night to light up the sky- and the Pit Spitters have 7 explosive shows scheduled for our Friday night games!

- Spit-tacular Saturdays - Featuring exciting giveaways and can't-miss entertainment- happening every Saturday!

- Family Sundays - Pre-game catch on the field, autographs, and post-game kids run the bases make for 'Cherrific' family fun! And don't forget the first 250 kids through the gates eat free thanks to Great Wolf Lodge.

"We've packed the 2025 season with everything our fans love, plus a few surprises to keep things fresh," said Pit Spitters General Manager Jacqueline Holm. "We're committed to delivering the best fan experience in the Northwoods League, and this season promises to be bigger and better than ever!"

The Pit Spitters new skipper, Field Manager Todd Reid, echoed the excitement: "We can't wait to bring Pit Spitters baseball back to Traverse City. Our goal is not just to compete but to deliver championship-caliber experience for fans and players alike. This schedule gives us a fantastic mix of high-energy home games and critical matchups on the road. We can't wait for Opening Day!"

And back by popular demand- our tried-and-true promotional nights including Star Wars Night, Margaritaville Night, Celebration of Taylor, Fan Appreciation Night, Spit on Cancer, and Polish Heritage Night! These theme nights will

showcase jersey auctions, themed characters, specialty food items, and will be peppered throughout the season. The Pit Spitters plan to release a full promotional schedule in March.

The Pit Spitters will close their regular season at home on August 9th, against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. Playoffs begin on August 10th through the 16th, and with a stacked roster, and a new skipper at the helm, The Pit Spitters hope to bring home a third Northwoods League Championship title to Traverse City! Season tickets are on sale now, with priority on-sale for returning groups beginning January 29th. Group tickets are available to the public beginning January 31st. For more information about how to book a group at Turtle Creek Stadium or to secure your tickets today call 231-943-0100 or visit PitSpitters.com.

