Growlers Return to Win Column over Woodchucks

August 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





Wausau, WI. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (33-32, 17-16) snapped their six-game losing streak with a huge 6-2 victory over the host Wisconsin Woodchucks (32-35, 14-17) from Athletic Park Monday evening. The Growlers also ended their eight-game losing skid over teams from the Great Lakes West subdivision.

Kalamazoo jumped ahead 1-0 early in the opening frame on a RBI triple by Shea Kramer (Utah). Wisconsin quickly answered in the bottom frame with a solo blast from TJ Reeves to even the score at 1-1. The Growlers regained the lead with a solo bomb courtesy of Jimmy Sullivan (Virginia) to make it 2-1.

The Woodchucks got even in the fifth as Alejandro Gonzalez scored on an error to knot the score at 2-2. In the seventh, the Growlers plated four runs all with outs to go ahead 6-2. The rally began with Jake Topolski (Duke) scoring on a wild pitch followed by a clutch three-run bomb from Khale Showers (Northwood) to stretch the advantage to four runs.

Kalamazoo starting pitcher Christian Johnson (Gustavus Adolphus College) earned his first win of the season after a quality outing, tossing six frames with one earned run allowed on four hits and a season-high six strikeouts. Wisconsin starter Bobby Vath took the loss, falling to 0-1.

The Kalamazoo Growlers are off tomorrow due to the Major League Dreams Showcase as Sullivan and Miko Rodriguez (Texas A&M) will travel south to The Duck Pond in Madison, WI to showcase their talents in front of Major League scouts. The Growlers will return to action Wednesday night against the Woodchucks for their final road game of the regular season. First pitch is slated for a 6:35 p.m. CT start.

