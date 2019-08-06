Larks Announce Donut and Beer Festival

The Bismarck Larks are proud to announce the first annual North Dakota Donut and Beer Festival presented by Farmers Union Insurance. It will take place at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck on Saturday, August 24 from 4-8 p.m. Attendees can expect one of a kind donuts, craft beers, ciders, live music and fun - all from North Dakota!

"It's the festival Homer Simpson always wanted!" said John Bollinger, Larks general manager. "North Dakota has such great breweries, a few very popular donut shops, and we knew there was an opportunity to showcase them. The festival is all about having a good time. Donut worry. Beer happy."

Donut and Beer Festival is open to donut lovers of all ages, with beer/cider sampling for those 21 and up and non-alcoholic beverages available as well.

All attendees can enjoy live music, yard games, contests and on-field activities. Bands and other entertainment will be unveiled throughout the summer.

The event features only North Dakota venders with three donut shops, 12 breweries and 2 cider houses currently represented. More vendors may eventually be announced as well.

Donut shops include:

Bearscat Bakehouse, Bismarck, Mandan, and Minot, ND

Model Bakery, Linton, ND

Sandy's Donuts & Coffee Shop, Fargo & West Fargo, ND

The beer lineup includes:

Atypical Brewery, Minot, ND

Bismarck Brewing, Bismarck, ND

Buffalo Commons Brewing Co. Mandan, ND

Dialectic Brewing Company, Mandan, ND

Drekker Brewing Company, Fargo, ND

Edwinton Brewing Company, Bismarck, ND

Fargo Brewing Company, Fargo, ND

Gideons Brewing, Bismarck, ND

Half Brothers Brewing Company, Grand Forks, ND

Laughing Sun Brewing, Bismarck, ND

Phat Fish Brewing Co. Dickinson, ND

Rhombus Guys, Grand Forks, ND

Stonehome Brewing Company, Bismarck, ND

Ciders houses include:

Cottonwood Cider House, Ayr, ND

Wild Terra Cider and Brewing, Fargo, ND

Guests can gain first access to tickets when they go on sale by signing up for the priority list at donutandbeerfest.com. Tickets are limited to 2500, so joining the priority list is the best chance to guarantee tickets to the event. List members are not required to purchase tickets.

VIP and general admission tickets will be available. General admission tickets include seven drink samples tickets (5oz), 12 donut samples (1/4 donut) and a mason jar sampling glass. The first 500 general admission tickets purchased will come with a free Donut and Beer Festival hat. VIP tickets include an additional five drink samples and entry to the First International Bank & Trust VIP Tent which includes access to exclusive beers, 1 hour early entry and a complimentary 90 minute ballpark style buffet.

