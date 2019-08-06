Eleven Mallards Chosen, Ten to Participate in 2019 Major League Dreams Showcase

August 6, 2019





MADISON, Wis. - The Northwoods League announced the rosters for the 2019 Major League Dreams Showcase and eleven Mallards were selected to participate. AJ Archambo, Eliot Turnquist, Justice Bigbie, Austin Blazevic, Leon Davidson, Quinn Gudaitis, Theo Denlinger, Nick Gile, Drew Benefield, Timo Schau, and Logan Michaels will all take part in the event.

The annual showcase consists of a double-header featuring the top 100 players from the Northwoods League. The players were selected to participate in the showcase by a panel of scouts from Major League Baseball. Players will take part in workouts in front of the scouts before the games start.

Madison is sending ten players to the showcase, which is three more than the previous year. A majority of the players selected from the Mallards were also members of the Great Lakes Division All-Star roster.

Third baseman, Nick Gile (Madison College) is participating on the visiting team for game one of the double-header. Through his 39 games played, Gile has earned 12 runs on 32 hits. He has accumulated 18 RBI and been electric on offense with five stolen bases.

RHP AJ Archambo (Oral Roberts) is on the roster for the game two visiting team. Archambo has been dominant this season for the Mallards, earning an All-Star selection earlier this year. He has made 12 appearances on the mounds, eight of them being starts. Over 43 innings pitched he has accumulated 29 strikeouts and earned a 4-0 record.

The Wisconsin native, Eliot Turnquist (Madison College), has had six stellar appearances on the mound this summer. Turnquist has punched 26 strikeouts across 21.2 innings pitched and allowed only seven walks. He holds a 3-1 record and a 2.90

Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) who is known for his talent all around the field and heroics at the plate, is a member of the home team for game two. Bigbie was named MVP of this year's All-Star game and leads the league in home runs with 12 and RBIs with 67. He also has hit two walk-off home runs to give the Mallards thrilling come-from-behind wins.

Infielder Austin Blazevic (Southeast Missouri), will serve as a third baseman for the home team during game two. Blazevic holds a .325 average after earning 17 runs, four home runs and 32 RBI. He has been the hero for Madison, his resume includes hitting a walk-off single to claim a victory at the Duck Pond.

RHP Leon Davidson (North Carolina A&T) has been a monster out of the bullpen. Davidson has a 2.07 ERA and holds a 3-1 record. In his 25 appearances he has pitched through 39 innings, earning 38 strikeouts and allowing only six walks. He also has recorded three saves on the summer. Davidson was added to the home team roster for the second game.

Quinn Gudaitis, the sophomore right hander, (Illinois Wesleyan) is a mainstay in the rotation for Madison. He holds a 5-4 record and is tied for the most starts in the league with 11. Across 53.1 innings pitched, Gudiatis has 51 strikeouts and allowed only 33 walks. He leads the Mallards pitching staff in strikeouts and wins. Gudaitis was selected to the home team for game two.

One of the Mallards strongest arms is RHP Theo Denlinger (Bradley). Denlinger was an All-Star selection earlier this season and will participate as a member of the home team for game two. Out of the bullpen, Denlinger has earned 36 strikeouts, allowed only nine walks, and recorded 11 saves, through 24.2 innings pitched. He holds the lowest ERA for the Mallards pitching staff with a 1.82.

Outfielder Drew Benefield (Louisville) has been a stud at the plate and on the field all season. Benefield was selected to both the All-Star game and Home Run Derby this summer. The freshman has been impressive during his first summer in the Northwoods League, after earning a .304 batting average, 35 RBI and nine home runs. Benefield, while being selected, will not be participating in the showcase.

Utility player, Timo Schau (Southern Wesleyan), has shown up consistently in the field. Making highlight reels at both shortstop and centerfield, he was also selected to the 2019 All-Star Game. Schau currently holds a .281 batting average with a .686 OP. He will participate on the home team for game two.

Rounding out the Mallards selections is catcher Logan Michaels (Virginia). Michaels was an All-Star selection after a dominant first half of the summer. He has continued to dominant, specifically at the plate. Michaels holds a .364 batting average with 63 hits and 27 RBI. His impressive ERA leads the Mallards roster with the highest batting average.

Leading the charge will be Mallards manager, Donnie Scott, who was selected to coach the home team in the second game with assistant coaches Shawn Brown and Daniel Goodbread.

Tickets are still available for the annual showcase of some of the best players in the league. Head to mallardsbaseball.com to purchase tickets which include access to both of the ballgames on Wednesday, August 6. Make sure to catch every Mallards game on The Zone, 1670 AM and 96.7 FM.

