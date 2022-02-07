Growlers Keep It in the Family. Sign Carson Byers to Team

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers are excited to announce the signing of a two-way homegrown left-hander Carson Byers. Carson is a member of the high school class of 2022 and has already committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Miami University in

Ohio. The Redhawks program has seen multiple players drafted in the higher rounds of the MLB draft in recent years, and Carson could be next in line.

Byers spent his high school playing days right here in the Kalamazoo area at Mattawan High School. Not only did Byers grow up in the community but he has been around the Growlers organization for a large part of his childhood. His mom Tonya Byers serves as the Office Manager and host family coordinator for the Growlers. Carson is no stranger to the organization and has spent plenty of time at Homer-Stryker Field.

While at Mattawan, Byers developed a mid to high eighties fastball and a snapping curveball that boasts an average spin rate of 2400 RPM. This number falls within the average spin rate for major league pitchers and will be troublesome to any Northwoods League batter this summer. Byers has also developed himself with the bat in his hands throughout his high school career. Carson's bat speed and exit velocity at the plate bests more than two-thirds of all other players in the class of 2022.

Carson has also spent time at first base throughout his prep career and has the skills to play all over the diamond, and has everything that makes him a tremendous asset to any summer ball team.

During his time at Mattawan high school, Carson has been a part of multiple postseason teams and will be lighting up the prep scene during the 2022 season in the Kalamazoo area.

