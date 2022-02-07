Native Wisconsinites Stay Home to Play for Rapids

February 7, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters would like to welcome native Wisconsinites, Logan Schulfer and Brady Jurgella.

Schulfer is entering his freshman season at UW-Milwaukee. He was the fifth overall ranked player in Wisconsin, 101st ranked right-handed pitcher in the country, and 295th ranked player in the country all ranked by Perfect Game in 2021. He chose UW-Milwaukee because of his brother, Austin, who is now pitching in the Minnesota Twins organization. Schulfer's most memorable experience is his first time touching 95 MPH on the radar gun.

"I'm looking forward to going to the park every day to compete. As a kid growing up in Stevens Point, it was always a treat to go to Rafters games, and I always looked forward to going to see the Rats play," Schulfer said. "The Rafters have one of the most loyal and best fan bases in the Northwoods League. I'm really excited to be able to play in front of a bunch of fans like that, especially since I once was like them. It really is a dream come true."

Brady Jurgella is a sophomore at Madison College. As a freshman, he hit .318, four homers, 27 RBIs, and had a 1.000% fielding percentage in 77 fielding chances. Jurgella was ranked by Perfect Game as the sixth shortstop and 27th player in Wisconsin in the Class of 2020. His favorite teams are the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers, and his favorite athlete is Ken Griffey Jr. Jurgella is following in the footsteps of his favorite player as he will be an outfielder this summer for the Rafters.

"College has taught me to be where my feet are more and live in the moment. Obviously, in the Northwoods League there are a lot of games, so taking it one game at a time will be important throughout the season to be successful," said Jurgella. "I'm really excited to play for the Rafters this summer. I would encourage all the fans to come out and watch us play because it is going to be a great time at the ballpark!"

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.