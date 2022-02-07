Four Players from Historic 2021 Rox Team Returning in 2022

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that four players from the Rox' 2021 Great Plains Championship Team will return to the Rockpile for the 2022 season. They include Jack Steil (Nebraska), Nathan Culley (Minnesota State-Mankato), Johnny Dow (Georgia State) and Brady Posch (Nebraska-Omaha)

Steil returns to the Rox for his second season after finishing second on the team in home runs during the 2021 summer. The sophomore right-handed first-baseman hit five home runs in just 20 games for the Rox. He started 19 games as a true freshman for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2021. Steil played his high school baseball at Rocori High School in Cold Spring.

Culley, a sophomore left-handed pitcher, had two stints with the Rox during the 2021 season. After spending the first half of the year on the roster, Culley returned for the stretch run and the playoffs. In seven regular-season appearances, Culley struck out 22 batters and posted a 0.93 ERA.

Dow returns after being one of the Rox' most effective pitchers during the first half of the 2021 season. The right-handed pitcher made five starts and finished with a 3-1 record and a 2.57 ERA. In his final start of the season, Dow tossed a complete game against Mankato to help the Rox move closer to locking up the first-half championship. Dow spent two seasons at Georgia Highlands prior to transferring to Georgia State. In two seasons he was 14-1, while striking out 107 batters in 107 innings while walking just seven batters.

Posch, a Sauk Rapids native, will spend his second season with the Rox. Posch's 2021 season was shortened because of injury after one scoreless inning on the mound versus the Rochester Honkers. Posch will be completing his freshman season of eligibility this spring at D-1 Nebraska-Omaha.

These are the first four additions to field manager Brian Lewis' 2022 roster. The Rox will open the season on May 30 in Waterloo against the Bucks. The home-opener at Joe Faber Field is scheduled for Friday, June 3 with postgame fireworks. For the full 2022 Rox schedule, click here.

