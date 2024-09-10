Groundbreaking for Stadium Improvements at Four Winds Field in South Bend

September 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, Indiana - Today, South Bend Mayor James Mueller, South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin, along with other City officials and Indiana state legislators, gathered in downtown South Bend for a groundbreaking ceremony at Four Winds Field. The City-owned stadium has begun a multi-year $48 million stadium improvement project that promises to bring more people downtown over the next several decades.

"This bold investment into Four Winds Field at Coveleski Stadium will raise the visitor experience to the next level and add more life to the neighborhood," said Mayor James Mueller. "It's an exciting time for growth in South Bend, and I am excited to see this world-class vision become a reality, catalyzing further transformation for our city."

"None of this would be possible without the enthusiastic support of Mayor Mueller, the South Bend Common Council, Indiana legislators Ryan Mishler, David Niezgodski, Maureen Bauer and, of course, the Governor himself, Eric Holcomb," said Andrew Berlin, owner of the local Chicago Cubs franchise. "These improvements to Four Winds Field will make the City of South Bend the envy of Minor League teams and their host cities across the country."

A new natural playing field is already under construction at Four Winds Field. The aging turf installed by Berlin in 2014 was part of an agreement with the Chicago Cubs that helped to land the Minor League Affiliation in South Bend. The 2014 turf now needs replacement.

In addition, new seats are being installed, construction of the second deck has begun, and the Kids Fun Zone, along with a new and relocated Splash Pad, will be built during this offseason.

State Senator Ryan Mishler, who Chairs the Appropriations Committee and sits on the State Budget Committee, along with Senator David Niezgodski, Representatives Jake Teshka and Maureen Bauer, were instrumental in passing legislation that allows the City of South Bend to collect the needed improvement funds through a financial vehicle called the Professional Sports and Convention Development Agreement (PSCDA).

"I am pleased to have attended the groundbreaking for the expansion of Four Winds Field, and I am proud to have helped leaders in our community make this possible," Mishler said. "This is a great opportunity to boost our economic growth by improving the field to attract more visitors, and I look forward to watching the progress of the expansion."

"This financial instrument, which is only available to Indiana cities with professional sports teams, allows us to keep millions of dollars right here at home," added Berlin. "And since amenities improve the quality of life for everyone, this is a win-win. Indiana wins. South Bend wins. And, the fans win."

A signing ceremony for the PSCDA legislation took place in the Governor's office at the Indiana Statehouse and was attended in person by South Bend Mayor James Mueller, Andrew Berlin and his executive team, all of whom have been working on this project for several years.

PSCDA legislation is unique to the State of Indiana which hosts three Minor League professional baseball teams and several professional Football, Basketball and Hockey franchises. Cities with professional sports teams are deemed eligible for PSCDA by the Indiana State Legislature.

The South Bend Cubs are a professional Minor League Team franchise for the Chicago Cubs. The team itself has won several awards for the stadium, operation of the team, and two Midwest League Championships over the past five years.

The City has partnered with the Housing Authority of South Bend to temporarily use the former Monroe Circle site as a staging area for the construction equipment. The use of the Monroe Circle property is temporary and will not affect future redevelopment plans for the Rabbi Shulman and Monroe Circle area.

Midwest League Stories from September 10, 2024

