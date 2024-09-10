Dragons Lose Lead in 9th, Fall to Captains in Playoff Opener

Dayton, Ohio-The Lake County Captains scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning and held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 4-3 on Tuesday night. The game was the opener to a best-of-three first round playoff series that will continue on Thursday night at Lake County.

A crowd of 8,052 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Dragons took a 2-1 lead to the ninth inning as they held the Captains to just two hits over the first eight frames. But Lake County scored three runs on four hits in the ninth against Dragons closer Simon Miller, who suffered through a rare ineffective outing. Miller posted an earned run average of 1.47 during the regular season, best in the Midwest League among pitchers with at least 30 innings.

The Dragons trailed 4-2 going to the bottom of the ninth inning before getting into position to tie the game or take the lead. Dayton's Carter Graham reached on an infield hit to start the inning and Victor Acosta blooped a double to left to move Graham to third. Connor Burns reached on an infield single to drive in Graham to make it 4-3 as Acosta went to third with no one out. But Hector Rodriguez struck out for the first out of the inning, and Jay Allen's bunt to the first baseman resulted in Acosta being thrown out at the plate for the second out. Ethan O'Donnell then struck out to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona was exceptional, working seven strong innings. He allowed a home run to the second batter of the game, Angel Genao, but allowed only one more hit and no additional runs, becoming the first Dayton pitcher all season to throw 100 pitches in a game. He left with a 2-1 lead.

The Dragons trailed 1-0 in the first inning before tying the game in the fifth on Allen's two-out, run-scoring single. They took the lead in the sixth when Leo Balcazar scored from third on a two-out wild pitch to make it 2-1.

John Murphy pitched a perfect eighth inning to hold the lead before the Captains rallied against Miller in the ninth.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits. Allen and Burns each had two.

Up Next: The remainder of the best-of-three series will be played at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio. The second game of the set is scheduled for 6:35 pm on Thursday. Brian Edgington (2-2, 5.40) will start for Dayton against Lake County's Dylan DeLucia (0-1, 2.52).

How to Watch or Listen: All home and road Dragons playoff games will be available free of charge on the Bally Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballylive.com (in the Channel Guide, click on Bally Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions, while games on the road will be produced by the opposing team. Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games will also be available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App.

