Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (Playoffs, 7:05 PM vs. Lake County)

September 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 l East Division Playoffs, Game 1

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE l Video Webcast: Bally Live Ohio

Lake County Captains (36-28, 77-53) at Dayton Dragons (40-26, 74-58)

LH Matt Wilkinson (5-5, 2.30) vs. RH Ryan Cardona (9-5, 3.29)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of the Midwest League East Division Playoff Series.

Season Series with Lake County: Dayton 9, Lake County 9 (at Dayton: Dragons 6, Lake County 3). In seven of the nine Dayton wins over Lake County, the Captains scored two runs or less. Lake County averaged 2.0 runs per game in the nine Dayton wins. In the Dragons nine losses to Lake County, the Captains averaged 8.1 runs per game.

Standings/Playoffs : The MWL Playoffs consist of two rounds, and each series is best-of-three. In the first round (East Division Championship Series), the Dragons, as Second Half champions, battle Lake County, the first half winners. After tonight's game in Dayton, the series will move to Lake County for game two and (if necessary) game three on September 12-13, both at 6:35 pm. Wisconsin and Quad Cities begin the West Division championship series tonight in Davenport, Iowa. The championship round of the playoffs will begin on September 15 at the West Division champion. The series will conclude in the East Division ballpark on September 17 and (if necessary) September 18.

Dragons Playoff History : The Dragons have gone to the Midwest League playoffs seven previous times, in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2011, and 2017. They have reached the semi-final round four times, in 2000, 2001, 2008, and 2017, but have never reached the championship round (note that the playoffs featured three rounds prior to 2020).

Other Historical Notes : The Dragons winning percentage in the Second Half of .615 ranks third in franchise history for best winning percentage in a half season, trailing only 2011, 2 nd Half (48-22, .686); and 2007, 1 st Half (44-26, .629). The Dragons won 40 games in a half for the first time since the 1 st Half in 2017 when they went 41-29 (Half-Seasons were 70 games prior to 2021; they are now 66 games). The Dragons finished with a winning record in both halves for the second time in franchise history (2001: 41-29 & 41-28). The Dragons full-season winning percentage of .565 ranks third in franchise history, trailing 2011 (.593) and 2001 (.590). The Dragons won the Second Half East Division title for just the second time in franchise history (2011). They have two first half division titles (2001, 2007) and four playoff berths as a wildcard team (second place teams qualified for post-season prior to the 2021 season).

Team Notes

The Dragons broke the club record for most saves in a season with 46 (2002 Dragons had 45). Twelve Dragons had a save led by John Murphy, Simon Miller, and Luis Mey with eight each.

The Dragons went 13-2 in one-run games in the second half, and 23-9 for the full season...Dayton went 63-19 when scoring at least four runs...They were 16-2 when their starting pitcher went 6+ innings; 47-11 when the starter went 5+...Dayton was 23-10 at home in the second half.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,012), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,236).

Player Notes

Ryan Cardona since July 1: 9 GS, 6-1, 1.88 ERA, 48 IP, 26 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 15 BB, 49 SO.

Ethan O'Donnell was selected as Reds Minor League Player of the Month for August when he batted .373 with 6 HR, 21 RBI in 27 G. O'Donnell over his last 38 games: 52 for 148 (.351), 6 HR, 6 2B, 4 3B, 25 RBI.

Leo Balcazar over his last 39 games: 50 for 155 (.323), 6 HR, 7 2B, 1 3B, 28 RBI, 4 SB.

Simon Miller's 1.47 ERA is the best in the MWL among pitchers with at least 30 innings. Miller since joining the Dragons: 18 G, 8 Sv, 30.2 IP, 17 H, 10 BB, 37 SO.

John Murphy has allowed earned runs in only two of 28 appearances since May 1. His 1.79 ERA in 2024 is tied for third among MWL pitchers with at least 40 innings.

Brody Jessee over his last 8 G: 18.1 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0.98 ERA.

Easton Sikorski over his last 3 G: 8.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 8 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

MWL Playoffs, Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 12 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 5.40) at Lake County RH Dylan DeLucia (0-1, 2.52)

MWL Playoffs, Game 3: Friday, Sept. 13 (6:35 pm, if necessary): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 4.15) at Lake County RH Rorik Maltrud (4-4, 4.53)

How to Watch/Listen: All home and road Dragons games including all playoff games will be available free of charge on the Bally Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballylive.com (in the Channel Guide, click on Bally Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions, while games on the road will be produced by the opposing team. Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games will also be available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.