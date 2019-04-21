Grizzlies Season Ends with 2-1 OT Loss

West Valley City, Utah - Kyle Schempp won the game in overtime for the Idaho Steelheads as they got a 2-1 win in game 5 and won the series 4 games to 1 over the Utah Grizzlies in the first round best of 7 series.

Neither team scored in the first period as both Idaho outshot Utah 8 to 4. Utah scored first as Joey Ratelle got his first of the series 10:17 into the second period. Idaho's James Phelan tied up the game 16:33 into the second frame.

Both teams went scoreless in the third period. Regulation ended with the Steelheads outshooting the Grizzlies 38 to 17. The game totals ended with Idaho outshooting Utah 46 to 24.

Schempp's game winner was his 2nd of the playoffs. It was the 4th straight game that went to overtime and Idaho won all 4 times. Utah won game 1 by a 7-1 score.

Idaho moves on to the second round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub, where they will face the winner of the Tulsa-Kansas City series. For the Grizzlies it's the end of the season.

3 stars of the game

1. Kyle Schempp (Idaho) - GWG.

2. Joey Ratelle (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. James Phelan (Idaho) - 1 goal.

