Milner Joins Washington Capitals in Stanley Cup Playoffs

April 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Washington Capitals announced the recall of goaltender Parker Milner from the South Carolina Stingrays Sunday.

Milner, 28, posted a record of 19-17-3 with a 2.95 goals against average and a .912 save percentage in 40 games with the Stingrays this season. Additionally, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound goaltender recorded a 2.74 goals against average and a .914 save percentage in South Carolina's opening round loss to the Orlando Solar Bears in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native also appeared in three games for the Hershey Bears this season, recording a 2-1-0 record with a 2.28 goals against average and a .931 save percentage.

The sixth-year pro was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year following the 2017-18 regular season when he posted a 28-7-3 record with a 1.86 goals against average and a .929 save percentage.

The two-time national champion at Boston College has played in 29 career AHL games with Hershey, Bridgeport, and Iowa, earning a 12-12-1 record to go along with a 3.14 goals against average and an .899 save percentage.

