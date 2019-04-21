ECHL Transactions - April 21
April 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 21, 2019:
Florida:
Add Sam Warning, F activated from reserve [4/20]
Delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve [4/20]
Toledo:
Add Jordan Topping, F activated from reserve [4/20]
Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve [4/20]
Utah:
Add Gage Ausmus, D activated from reserve [4/20]
Delete Turner Ottenbreit, D placed on reserve [4/20]
