ECHL Transactions - April 21

April 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 21, 2019:

Florida:

Add Sam Warning, F activated from reserve [4/20]

Delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve [4/20]

Toledo:

Add Jordan Topping, F activated from reserve [4/20]

Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve [4/20]

Utah:

Add Gage Ausmus, D activated from reserve [4/20]

Delete Turner Ottenbreit, D placed on reserve [4/20]

