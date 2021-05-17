Grizzlies RHP Mike Ruff Named Low-A West Pitcher of the Week for May 10-16

Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies pitcher Mike Ruff has been selected as Low-A West's Pitcher-of-the-Week for May 10-16. The right-hander went 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA over two starts against Visalia during the week, striking out a total of 13 while walking only three.

Ruff, 23, toed the rubber for the Grizzlies home opener against the Rawhide on May 11 and started the series finale on Sunday as well. He worked five innings in each start, tying a career-high. In the second outing against Visalia, Ruff fanned nine, a new professional best. He allowed a total of eight hits, four runs (two earned) in those two starts against the Rawhide.

This is the first listed Pitcher-of-the-Week honor for the Altamonte Springs, Florida native. Ruff was selected by the Rockies in the 11th round of the 2019 draft out of Florida Atlantic University.

