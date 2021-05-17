Giants Rout Ports to Take Series

The San Jose Giants secured their first series win of the season with a convincing 11-2 victory over the Stockton Ports on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark. The Giants blasted three home runs as part of a 12-hit offensive attack while four pitchers combined to strikeout 14 Stockton hitters. The win was San Jose's third in a row and the fourth in six games during the series against the Ports.

After Stockton jumped out early with a run in the bottom of the first, the Giants would take control of the contest with seven runs over the next three frames. In top of the second, Abdiel Layer launched a two-out, two-run homer to straightaway center - his third round-tripper of the series - to put San Jose ahead by a 2-1 margin. Four straight Giants hitters then reached base safely with one out in the top of the third with all four eventually coming home to score. Back-to-back walks to Alex Canario and Casey Schmitt started the rally before a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Harrison Freed then reached on an infield single to deep short as Canario scored the first run of the inning. Luis Toribio was up next and he lined a sharp single into right plating Schmitt for a 4-1 lead. Then with two down, Layer blooped a double into shallow left to score both Freed and Toribio to make it 6-1.

In the fourth, Marco Luciano smashed a leadoff double into the left field corner and scored San Jose's seventh run when Luis Matos lined an RBI single into left.

Carson Ragsdale started on the mound for the Giants and was effective over his 3 1/3 inning appearance. The right-hander surrendered only one run with three hits allowed, one walk and five strikeouts. Ragsdale departed with a runner on and one out in the bottom of the fourth as Juan Sanchez entered from the bullpen and promptly set down the next two hitters to end the inning.

The Ports trimmed the San Jose lead to 7-2 on Brayan Buelvas' solo home run in the bottom of the fifth in what turned out to be the only hitter to reach safely against Sanchez. The left-handed Giants reliever, who had just joined the club from Extended Spring Training earlier in the weekend, retired eight of the nine batters he faced, including a perfect bottom of the sixth to end his outing.

San Jose then broke the game wide open on the strength of a pair of late-inning home runs. In the top of the seventh, Garrett Frechette hit a towering solo home run to right - his first career homer as a professional - to make it 8-2. Then in the eighth, Matos doubled to deep left before a walk to Canario. Schmitt was up next and he crushed a three-run home run into left center for an 11-2 advantage. The homer was Schmitt's third of the year - tied with Layer for the team lead.

Austin Reich (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO) and Clay Helvey (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) combined on three scoreless innings of relief to seal the Giants victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Series Review

The Giants outscored Stockton by a 27-5 margin over the final three games of the series. San Jose hit 14 home runs during the six-game series while Giants pitchers registered a whopping 90 strikeouts (15 per game).

Hitting Leaders

Abdiel Layer (2-for-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Luis Matos (2-for-5, 2B, RBI), Harrison Freed (2-for-4, RBI) and Luis Toribio (2-for-4, RBI) all had multi-hit games for the Giants. Layer has hit three home runs over his last three games. Matos extended his hitting streak to eight games. Eight of the nine players in the San Jose lineup recorded at least one hit on Sunday. The Giants finished the game with eight extra-base hits (five doubles and three home runs).

Debut Outing

Juan Sanchez was credited with the win in his San Jose Giants debut. He pitched 2 2/3 innings with only one hit and one run allowed. Sanchez struck out three, did not issue a walk and threw 30 of his 41 pitches for strikes. He was added to the Giants roster from Extended Spring Training when reliever Kanoa Pagan was placed on the injured list earlier in the series.

On Deck

Following an off day, the Giants continue their road trip on Tuesday night with the opener of a six-game series at Fresno. First pitch against the Grizzlies is set for 6:50 PM. Ryan Murphy is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

