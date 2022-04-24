Grizz Fall 5-3 in Game 2 of Playoff Series

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 2 goals from Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Tarun Fizer scored his first pro goal but it wasn't enough as the Tulsa Oilers got goals from 5 different skaters as they defeated the Grizzlies 5-3 to even the series 1-1 on a Saturday night in front of a crowd of 6161 at Maverik Center.

Tulsa's Alex Pommerville scored on a breakaway 10:59 into the contest. D'Astous scored 13:54 in on the power play and 15:17 in on a 5 on 3 power play to give Utah a 2-1 lead. D'Astous led Utah with 9 power play goals in the regular season. The Grizz led 2-1 after 1 period.

Tulsa's Adam Pleskach tied the game 5:09 into the second period on a rebound from a Joe Garreffa shot. Jack Doremus gave Tulsa a lead 8:03 in. Tarun Fizer scored his first pro goal 9:25 in to tie the game. Maxim Golod gave Tulsa the lead for good 14:56 in on an unassisted goal. Tulsa led 4-3 after 2 periods.

Alex Gilmour added some insurance for Tulsa 8:18 into the third. Utah outshot Tulsa 34 to 28. Tulsa's Daniel Mannella got the win in net as he saved 31 of 34. Utah's Trent Miner saved 23 of 28.

Game 3 will be on Tuesday, April 26 at Tulsa's BOK Center. Face-off will be at 6:05 pm mountain time.

3 stars

1. Alex Pommerville (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

2. Jack Doremus (Tulsa) - 1 goal.

3. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - 2 goals.

Game 1 - Tulsa 3 Utah 6.

Game 2 - Tulsa 5 Utah 3.

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 26 at 6:05 p.m. Utah at Tulsa

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 27 at 6:05 p.m. Utah at Tulsa

Game 5 - Thursday, April 28 at 6:05 p.m. Utah at Tulsa

Game 6 - Monday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. Tulsa at Utah (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. Tulsa at Utah (If Necessary)

