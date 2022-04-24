Rush Drop Game 2 in OT, 4-3

Rapid City Rush forward Colton Leiter

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Gabe Chabot scored twice and the Rapid City Rush fired 63 shots on net but fell to the Allen Americans in overtime, 4-3, in Game 2 on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. In the win, Allen evened the series at one game apiece.

With the game tied at one entering the third period, Allen's Chad Costello carried the puck from the right circle and toe-dragged into a snap shot. It beat Lukas Parik on the near post and Allen took a 1-0 lead.

Rapid City tied it a minute and a half later after Keegan Iverson cranked a slap shot on net that Luke Peressini stopped but the rebound bounced to a crashing Chabot on the back post. He knocked it home and the Rush evened the score at two.

Later in the third, Brett Gravelle took a loose puck behind the let and left a drop pass for Max Coatta on the far post. Coatta sniped a shot over Peressini's shoulder and the Rush took their first lead of the game, 3-2.

Allen would not go away though and with just over two minutes to play in the third, Branden Troock was found at the left circle. He fired a wrist shot high past Parik's glove, tying the score at three to force overtime.

In overtime, Allen worked the puck around its attacking zone and eventually Chad Butcher fed Ben Carroll in the slot. He stepped into a one-timer and blasted it past Parik for the game-winning goal, evening the best-of-seven series, 1-1.

Colby McAuley netted the first goal of the game for the Americans early in the first period. Rapid City got on the board in the opening frame on Chabot's first of the game, a wrister from the high slot on the power play.

Peressini made 60 saves in the Allen net, Chabot netted his first two career playoff goals and Calder Brooks had two assists. The series will now move to Allen with Game 3 set for Tuesday night. Puck drop at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

