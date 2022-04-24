Americans Beat Rapid City to Even Series

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), evened their first-round series with the Rapid City Rush at 1-1, after a 4-3 overtime victory on Saturday night.

Ben Carroll scored the game winning goal at 14:34 of the first overtime period taking a pass from Jackson Leppard, firing the puck into the Rush net for his first of the playoffs.

"We never gave up on this one," said Allen Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We couldn't afford to go down 0-2 in the series. Troock scored a huge goal late in the third period to give us the confidence, and we got it done."

The Rush outshot the Americans 63-to-31 for the night. Americans rookie netminder Luke Peressini with an Americans record 60 saves to get the win.

Rapid City had eight power play opportunities (1-for-8), compared to the Americans' three (0-for3).

Chad Costello (2), and Colby McAuley (1), had the other Allen goals. Costello's goal was his second of the playoffs.

ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs Round One vs. Rapid City Rush (Best of Seven Series)

#2 Rapid City Rush vs. #3 Allen Americans

Game 1 - Rapid City 3 vs. Allen 2, Final

Game 2 - Allen 4 at Rapid City 3 Final OT

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 26 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 4 - Friday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 5 - Saturday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Allen (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 2 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Rapid City (If Necessary)

