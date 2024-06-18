Grit and Gratitude: an Inside Look at Zephyr FC's Spokane Tryouts

On the weekend of June 1, Spokane Zephyr FC hosted its first home tryout session. Here is an account of the tryouts from USL Spokane Social Media and Content Marketing Manager Erica Ramos-Thompson.

As the players entered ONE Spokane Stadium on June 1 for first local Spokane Zephyr FC tryout, an unexpected calm settled over the scene. Velocity FC had just wrapped up training, and both the USL Spokane front office and technical staff gathered to welcome and watch the players put their best foot forward. Velocity FC Head of Performance and Assistant Coach Josh McAllister and Goalkeeper Coach Vito Higgins watched their daughters play tag on the pitch as Zephyr hopefuls gathered along the sideline to stretch and prepare for the first session. Conversations along the touchline buzzed with excitement, and featured a mix of trialists returning from the May 30 & 31 tryout in Olympia, local athletes, and players from out of town.

Katie Harnetiaux, USL Spokane President and Principal of Aequus Sports, opened the day by welcoming the players and highlighting the historical significance of the club's first home tryout. She spoke about the Spokane community's excitement and the importance of creating more pathways for professional women's soccer both locally and nationally. Her remarks acknowledged that these players are part of paving the way forward, sentiments the players met with smiles and nods. Harnetiaux then introduced Zephyr FC defender Makena Carr, on hand to observe and answer questions from the trialists.

McAllister then introduced visiting coaches from Whitworth and Gonzaga universities, who were there to assist with the tryouts. He emphasized the strong presence of the Spokane community on the pitch. It didn't take long after warmups and introductions for the players - strangers to each other minutes earlier - to begin calling each other by name during drills.

During the lunch break, Carr answered questions from the trialists about her pathway to pro soccer and how to find an agent, and offered advice for tryouts. Carr spent the majority of the two-hour break connecting with athletes and staff, providing perspective and encouragement. Her generosity was striking, yet unsurprising; the more time I spend around female athletes, the more I observe this same sense of generosity and a commitment to helping others pursue their dreams.

The day concluded with an 11v11 scrimmage that showcased the well-roundedness of the trialists. Watching from the sidelines, it was apparent from the tackles, occasional rough touches, and a clear hunger to impress the coaching staff, that these players had desire and competitive drive. During halftime, I overheard players in both teams' huddles giving feedback, troubleshooting tactics and formations, and encouraging each other to find the back of the net. This uplifting spirit continued into the second half of play. By the end of the scrimmage, it was evident that everyone had left it all on the pitch, giving the coaches much to contemplate as the tryouts came to a close.

