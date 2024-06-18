Tampa Bay Sun Football Club Announces Front-Of-Kit Partner and Official Health Care Providers

The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club, the new USL Super League first-division franchise, announced today its Front-of-Kit partnership and Official Health Care Provider in advance of the inaugural season.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida have teamed up with the new club, and TGH will be the prominent Front-of-Kit partner and Exclusive Academic Health System for the region's first professional women's soccer team. The TGH logo will take center stage on both the home and away kits for the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club, and Tampa General will serve as the Official Presenting Partner for the 2024/25 Inaugural Season.

"We're excited to be part of Tampa Bay Sun's historic first season," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "It's an ideal match of two world-class teams - Tampa General and the Tampa Bay Sun. Through community outreach, player events and media platforms, we'll collaborate with the Tampa Bay Sun to promote health and wellness across West Central Florida. Working together, we're putting Tampa Bay on the map as a premier destination for great sports and exceptional health care."

USF Health will serve as the exclusive health care provider for the team. USF Health physicians and clinical staff will provide care and treatments for the players, including athletic training, team physician services, mental health services, registered dietitian services, physical therapy and patient navigation.

Together, TGH and USF Health form the region's only academic health system, integrating clinical care, teaching and research to deliver the best possible outcomes, including cutting-edge technologies, therapies and treatments.

"Our collaboration with the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club is a testament to our dedication to sports medicine and community health," said Eric Coris, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Family Medicine at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and head team physician for USF Athletic Medicine. "We are committed to ensuring these athletes receive world-class medical care, enabling them to perform at their peak while fostering overall health and well-being. This partnership allows us to extend our expertise and resources to support the team and our region."

The highly anticipated kits are now available for pre-order at TampaBaySunFC.com/SHOP. The first shipments will arrive in August, just in time for the team's home opener against Dallas Trinity FC on August 18th at the stunning Riverfront Stadium.

"In establishing a world-class professional soccer club, it's imperative that Tampa Bay Sun partners with a best-in-class health care provider for our professional athletes," says President and General Counsel for Tampa Bay Sun FC, Christina Unkel. "Today, we mark a significant milestone in our Club's history as we welcome TGH and USF Health into the Sun's ecosystem. Our partnership is about delivering peak athletic performance and uplifting our community's health and education, a testament to our commitment to the region."

The inaugural kits draw inspiration from the Tampa Bay community and a love for the beautiful game. They reflect local architecture, the cultural beauty of the city, and the most powerful force of nature - The Sun. The Away-Yellow nods to the warm sun and the happy and optimistic community that makes Tampa Bay thrive. The Home-Navy represents the warm waters in Tampa Bay.

"Our partnership with TGH and USF Health aligns perfectly with our vision," says Kiernan Prechtl-Schindler, Director of Corporate Partnerships for Tampa Bay Sun FC. "Together, we are elevating women's sports in the region while providing premium access to healthcare and wellness."

As part of the partnership, TGH and USF Health will also be integrated across community initiatives, healthcare coverage, and treatment facilities for the athletes and sporting staff at the new team training facility located in Ybor City, Florida.

