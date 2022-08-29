Griffins Youth Foundation Names Jennifer Lardie as Executive Director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Griffins Youth Foundation's board of directors on Monday named Jennifer Lardie as the organization's new executive director.

Lardie has a long association with the foundation, most recently having served as its director of coaching since 2014. She has also been involved with numerous volunteer opportunities within the foundation since 2009 and is a mother to two foundation hockey players, Caleb and Bradley.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have had such a strong candidate as Jenn emerge from within our program," said Bob Kaser, president of the Griffins Youth Foundation and vice president of community relations and broadcasting for the Grand Rapids Griffins. "Jenn is highly regarded among our foundation's staff, coaches, players and families, and she has an extensive background in just about every capacity, including as our longtime director of coaching. Additionally, she has an intimate knowledge of our program from the perspective of a parent, as her boys have played in the foundation for many years."

Lardie has compiled an impressive background in child care and advocacy, after earning an associate's degree with an emphasis on early childhood and family studies from Grand Rapids Community College, then owning Alpha-Omega Child Care from 2008-15. In 2015, she took part in Parents Partnering for Change and met with state representatives to draft legislation benefiting at-risk children. Lardie also served as the Great Start to Quality spokesperson in 2014 and worked with licensed childcare providers to repeal a redundant city ordinance.

"I am honored to serve in the role as executive director for the Griffins Youth Foundation," said Lardie. "I wholeheartedly support our mission of providing hockey and ice-related sports to those who wouldn't otherwise have an opportunity to participate. I am excited to expand our engagement within the community and am eager to work with our families as we continue to successfully grow our program."

Lardie replaces Kirk Morgan, who served as the foundation's executive director from 2020-22.

Established in 1995, the Griffins Youth Foundation promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. The foundation provides opportunities for nearly 500 deserving boys and girls - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved, at-risk or have special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. Programs currently include co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders, a girls-only division, learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programs, and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for children and teens with physical disabilities. For more information, visit griffinskids.org .

