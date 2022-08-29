Calgary Wranglers Sign Three Players to Two-Way AHL/ECHL Contracts
August 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed forwards Calder Brooks, Lucas Feuk and Matt Marcinew to one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contracts.
Brooks, a native of Emerald Park, Saskatchewan played his 2021-22 season with the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL) and the Rapid City Rush (ECHL). With the Flames newest ECHL affiliation, Brooks had 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 points in 43 games last season. He also posted five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 11 ECHL playoff games in 2022.
CALDER BROOKS - CENTRE
BORN: Emerald Park, SK DATE: Aug. 26, 1994
HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 190 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
Feuk, fresh off the Flames development camp in July, played his 2021-22 season in his home country of Sweden with Vasby IK (HockeyEttan) scoring 11 goals and notching 14 assists for 25 points in 27 games. The 21-year-old was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.
LUCAS FEUK - LEFT WING
BORN: Stockholm, SWE DATE: February 19, 2001
HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 190 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: CGY - 4th Round (116th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft
Marcinew, from Calgary, Alberta played his 2021-22 season in Sweden with Sodertalje SK (HockeyAllsvenskan) scoring seven goals and adding eight assists for 15 points in 31 games. Marcinew has 184 games of ECHL experience in his career scoring 52 goals and notching 82 assists for 141 points.
MATT MARCINEW - CENTRE/RIGHT WING
BORN: Calgary, AB DATE: October 7, 1993
HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 190 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
