New York Rangers Tab Jamie Tardif as Hartford Wolf Pack Assistant Coach

August 29, 2022







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has named Jamie Tardif as an Assistant Coach with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, Casey Torres has been named as Player Development Assistant with the organization.

Tardif, 37, was most recently an Assistant Coach with the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL, starting with the club prior to the 2018-19 campaign. During his time with the organization, the Greyhounds won 112 games and advanced to the playoffs in both the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons.

Prior to joining the Greyhounds, Tardif spent the 2017-18 season as a Player/Assistant Coach with the Quad City Mallards of the ECHL, where he completed his lengthy playing career.

As a player, Tardif played 12 professional seasons, including eight in the American Hockey League. Over the course of 487 AHL games with the Manitoba Moose, Iowa Stars, Grand Rapids Griffins, Providence Bruins, and Rochester Americans, Tardif scored 267 career points (142 g, 125 a). He served as the captain of the Griffins during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons and was named an AHL All-Star during the 2012-13 season as a member of the Bruins.

Tardif appeared in two career NHL games, both coming with the Boston Bruins during the 2012-13 campaign.

In addition to his time in the AHL, Tardif played three seasons for Adler Mannheim in the German DEL. He helped guide the club to a Championship during the 2014-15 season, his first year overseas.

Tardif also won an OHL Championship during the 2005-06 season as a player with the Peterborough Petes and was named an ECHL All-Star in 2006-07 as a member of the Toledo Storm.

Torres, 42, spent the 2021-22 season as an Assistant Coach on the Wolf Pack's staff. Prior to joining the organization, Torres was a scout for the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and the OHL's Peterborough Petes.

The Wolf Pack kick-off the 2022-23 AHL regular season on Friday, October 14th, at 7:00 p.m. against the Charlotte Checkers in Charlotte, North Carolina. The club will host its annual home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when they take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the XL Center.

