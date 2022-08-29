Sanguinetti, Staal Named Assistant Coaches

August 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers have named Bobby Sanguinetti and Jared Staal as Charlotte Checkers assistant coaches.

Both former Checkers players, Sanguinetti and Staal both played for current Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear when he himself was an assistant coach for the team from 2010-16. They were also teammates of current Checkers captain Zac Dalpe during his first tenure with the team from 2010-13.

Sanguinetti, 34, begins his coaching career after finishing a 12-year playing career as a defenseman in 2019-20. The New York Rangers' first-round draft choice (21st overall) in 2006, Sanguinetti played 45 NHL games with the Rangers and Carolina and a further 542 contests split between the AHL and three different European Leagues. A three-time AHL All Star, Sanguinetti had two separate stints with the Checkers, first spending three seasons with the club from 2010-13 and then returning to win a Calder Cup championship in 2018-19.

Staal, 32, joins the Checkers after spending the last three seasons on the coaching staff for the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears - the first two as an assistant coach and this past season as an associate coach. As a player, Staal totaled 104 points (47g, 57a) over seven professional seasons as a forward in the AHL, ECHL and the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League. He played 215 of his 375 total professional games with Charlotte over a five-season stint from 2010-15. The Phoenix Coyotes' second-round draft choice in 2008, Staal played two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes alongside his brothers Eric and Jordan Staal in 2012-13.

Sanguinetti and Staal will make their Checkers coaching debuts when the 2022-23 season begins in Charlotte for a pair of games against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15. Individual tickets for all Checkers home games are on sale now. For more information on special promotions and ticket packages, please visit charlottecheckers.com or call (704) 342-4423.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.