Griffins Bike Rodeo Returns to Van Andel Arena on August 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' "Put A Lid On It!" (PALOI) bike helmet safety program, in conjunction with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and the Kent County Sheriff's Office, will host the second annual Griffins Bike Rodeo presented by Mobile GR on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Area 2 parking lot immediately behind Van Andel Arena on Oakes St. SW.

As the centerpiece of this free event, kids age 10 and younger are invited to learn and practice bike-handling skills and safety through fun stations staffed by officers from the Kent County Sheriff's Office and other local police departments, including East Grand Rapids and Grandville. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital's Injury Prevention Program will be on hand to give away and properly fit helmets, while other volunteers will perform basic bike safety checks before kids try the rodeo course. All kids must bring their own bikes and wear a helmet to participate in the rodeo, and they must have a parent or guardian present to either receive a free helmet or ride the course.

Every child will receive a free PALOI t-shirt along with an entry into a drawing to win one of several new bikes. The drawing will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and winners do not need to be present.

Families are encouraged to ride their bikes to the event and take advantage of complimentary bike parking outside the southeast corner of Van Andel Arena, or bring their bikes and utilize Area 2 vehicle parking that will be free for event attendees.

In addition to riding the rodeo course, kids and their families can visit several tents and activity stations to enjoy free Kilwins ice cream (while supplies last); receive giveaways from the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the Grand Valley Metro Council, and the MSU College of Human Medicine, as well as free bike flags from Riding for Ryan; visit the Grand Rapids Public Library's mobile library; enjoy lunch from the Los Jalapeños food truck (items start around $4); and try Hockey Sauce games to win a prize from the Griffins or team sponsors.

The Griffins Bike Rodeo will conclude event programming for the 20th summer of the team's PALOI program, but children age 17 or younger can continue to visit griffinshockey.com/putalidonit with parental permission to sign a pledge to always wear their helmet. Those who do will be rewarded with a voucher for two free tickets to a 2023-24 Griffins game and be automatically registered for a drawing to win a new bike.

The "Put A Lid On It!" program is presented by Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Centennial Securities, Huntington Bank, Meijer, Mobile GR, and Safe Kids Greater Grand Rapids.

