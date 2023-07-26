Penguins to "Stuff the Bus" Next Friday, August 4

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Hockey season is right around the corner, and so is back-to-school season. That's why the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and United Way are teaming up to "Stuff the Bus" next Friday.

The Penguins and United Way of Wyoming Valley Nurses Pantry will be accepting donations of new, unused school supplies and personal hygiene products on Friday, Aug. 4. The donated goods will be distributed by United Way to eight different local school districts. The Nurse's Pantry is an in-school resource that helps at-risk children meet their basic hygiene and school supply needs.

A full-sized travel bus provided by Martz will be parked outside of the Penguins' practice facility, the Toyota SportsPlex, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Donations will be placed on the bus, gradually "stuffing" the vehicle with handy supplies for students in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Fans who make donations on Aug. 4 will receive a free ticket voucher for the Penguins' home opener on Saturday, Oct. 21 against the Springfield Thunderbirds (limit one voucher per person). Furthermore, fans will have the opportunity to take photographs with the Carpenter Dental Fanboni throughout the day.

Recommended donation items include but are not limited to soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, feminine products, lip balm, backpacks, notebooks, No. 2 pencils, pens, crayons, glue, erasers, highlighters and markers.

Media inquiries for the Stuff the Bus event next Friday can be directed to Nick Hart at (570) 970-3606 or nhart@wbspenguins.com.

