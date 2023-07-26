Goaltender Garrett Metcalf Signs One-Year AHL Contract

July 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Garrett Metcalf to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Metcalf has spent the previous three seasons with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, posting a record of 15-11-2 with a 3.09 goals-against average and .904 save-percentage.

In addition to his time with the Grizzlies, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound netminder has also appeared in nine AHL contests with the San Diego Gulls and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, going 3-5-1 with a 4.31 GAA and .861 save-percentage. A sixth-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Metcalf spent four seasons at the NCAA level with UMass-Lowell, Mercyhurst University and Long Island University, helping UMass-Lowell to a Hockey East Championship during the 2016-17 season.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.