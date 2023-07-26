Goaltender Garrett Metcalf Signs One-Year AHL Contract
July 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Garrett Metcalf to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Metcalf has spent the previous three seasons with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, posting a record of 15-11-2 with a 3.09 goals-against average and .904 save-percentage.
In addition to his time with the Grizzlies, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound netminder has also appeared in nine AHL contests with the San Diego Gulls and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, going 3-5-1 with a 4.31 GAA and .861 save-percentage. A sixth-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Metcalf spent four seasons at the NCAA level with UMass-Lowell, Mercyhurst University and Long Island University, helping UMass-Lowell to a Hockey East Championship during the 2016-17 season.
The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.
