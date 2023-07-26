Checkers Sign Evan Cormier, Cam Johnson and Mark Senden to AHL Deals

The Checkers have added a trio of players to their group for the upcoming campaign, signing goalies Evan Cormier and Cam Johnson to one-year, one-way AHL contracts and forward Mark Senden to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

Cormier, 25, spent the majority of last season in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings, going 10-20-3 with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage - along with a 1-1 record and a 2.54 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in two AHL games with Manitoba.

A fourth-round pick by New Jersey in 2016, Cormier has logged a 19-25-8 record with a 3.13 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage in 53 career AHL games for Binghamton and Manitoba. At the ECHL level, the Ontario native is 31-36-12 with a 3.21 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage in 82 games for Adirondack, Newfoundland and Kalamazoo.

Johnson, 29, was on an AHL contract with the Checkers last season and spent the majority of the year in the ECHL. The netminder went 26-20-7 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage for the Florida Everblades, then rose to the occasion in the postseason with a 2.10 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage - earning his second straight Kelly Cup and his second straight playoff MVP award.

A product of the University of North Dakota and 2016 National Champion, Johnson has appeared in 108 career ECHL games, going 59-34-8 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage while suiting up for Adirondack and Florida. At the AHL level, the Michigan native is 18-25-9 with a 3.59 goals-against average and an .876 save percentage in 53 games for Binghamton, Cleveland and Charlotte. Johnson appeared in one game for the Checkers last season - a 20-save win over Rochester in late January.

Senden, 25, is heading into his first pro season after a five-year career at the University of North Dakota. The Minnesota native posted 73 points (26g, 47a) in 170 collegiate games - serving as team captain his final two seasons and helping lead the Fighting Hawks to a conference championship in 2020-21.

Following the completion of his college career, Senden joined the Checkers at the end of last season and appeared in three games - picking up his first pro goal along the way.

