Grieshaber's Clutch Hit Gives Otters Extra-Inning Win

JOLIET, Ill. - Keith Grieshaber delivered a clutch go-ahead two-RBI single in the 10th inning Wednesday to push the Evansville Otters to a 3-1 victory against the Joliet Slammers.

Wednesday's middle game of the series from Joliet, Ill. was a pitcher's duel between Slammers starter Tyler Jandron and Otters starter Anthony Arias.

Jandron pitched well through seven scoreless innings, utilizing his defense behind him compared to his start last week at Bosse Field where he racked up 10 strikeouts.

The Otters had runners on second base in the fourth and fifth innings but failed to score as Jandron was able to get out of two situations with runners in scoring position.

Arias made his best, deepest start as an Otter, working past some first inning trouble.

The first three batters he faced in the first inning all reached base including one by error, but a fielder's choice, a popout and a strike out helped Arias get out of the first without allowing a run.

From that point on, Arias settled in. He tossed a season-high nine strikeouts in six innings pitched, surrendering only two hits and three walks. He finished with a no-decision.

The Otters were able to get to Jandron in the eighth for the first run of the game.

In the top of the eighth, newly acquired Otter and former River City Rascal, Tanner Wetrich doubled, giving the Otters a runner in scoring position.

Just like Tuesday's game, David Cronin came through again for the Otters when he singled to score Wetrich, giving the Otters a 1-0 lead.

That would end the day for Slammers starter Tyler Jandron, who threw eight solid innings while allowing only one run on eight hits and ringing up seven batters. He earned a no-decision.

The Slammers would strike back in the bottom half of the frame.

Otters reliever Cam Opp came on in the eighth inning and surrendered three straight singles to Dash Winningham, Riley Krane, and Harriston Bragg, forcing the bases loaded with no-outs.

A ground ball by Jimmy Roche forced Cronin to turn a 4-6-3 double play, allowing Winningham to score, and tying the game at one.

Opp would strikeout Clayton Harp to end the eighth, and threw a scoreless ninth to force the game into extra innings.

Jack Meggs reached on base to lead off the top of the tenth on an error at third base, which allowed Meggs to advance to second with no outs.

Three batters later, a wild pitch by Slammers reliever Mario Samuel allowed Meggs to trot to third, giving the Otters the go-ahead run 90 feet from home.

After recording outs to Rob Calabrese and Hunter Cullen, Samuel would throw back-to-back hit-by pitches to Wetrich and Cronin to load the bases with two outs.

Grieshaber then roped a two-RBI single to score Meggs and Wetrich to put the Otters ahead 3-1.

Taylor Wright ran into a bit of trouble in the 10th inning, as the Slammers had runners on the corners with two outs and Roche representing the go-ahead run at the plate.

Roche would foul out to Meggs in right field to give Wright his ninth save of the season.

Cam Opp earned his second win of the season, while Mario Samuel was given the loss.

Game three of the series will be Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

Austin Nicely will take the mound for the Otters and will be opposed by Matt Quintana of the Slammers.

Broadcast coverage can be found on the radio at 91.5 WUEV-FM or at evansvilleotters.com with Dave Nguyen on the call.

