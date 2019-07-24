Kaczor Signed by Rockies

O'FALLON, Mo. - River City Rascals right-handed rookie pitcher Micah Kaczor has had his contract purchased by the Colororado Rockies organization. The reigning Frontier League pitcher of the week is the fourth Rascals pitcher to join the affiliated ranks this season, joining Jackson Sigman (Brewers), Dalton Roach (Cardinals) and Alec Byrd (Reds). The ETSU product was 2-1 with a 1.45 ERA in four starts with the team, totaling 24 2/3 innings with 15 strikeouts and just three walks.

Said Rascals manager Steve Brook of the signing, "I'm extremely excited for Micah as he continues his journey in professional baseball with the Rockes. He has been outstanding both on and off the field and I wish him the best!"

Kaczor threw 8 1/3 shutout innings against the Southern Illinois Miners over the weekend in his final start with the team. He pitched seven shutout innings against the Joliet Slammers in his professional debut on June 22nd, allowing just a single hit in the contest.

