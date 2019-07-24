Slammers Fall to Otters in Extras 3-1

Today's game was for pitching fans everywhere. Through the first 6 innings, both teams combined for 7 hits and an astounding 15 strikeouts.Both teams were held scoreless up until the 8th inning, when they each score 1. Tyler Jandron was dealing today, and unfortunately for the Slammers, Anthony Arias was as well.

The Otters broke into the run column first when David Cronin singled to bring home Tanner Wetrich, who reached base via a double. Otters led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the 8th inning.

The Slammers opened the bottom half of the 8th inning with three straight singles from Dash Winningham, Riley Krane, and Harrison Bragg. Jimmy Roche came up with the bases loaded and no outs and grounded into a 4-6-3 double play, but Winningham did score on the play tying the game up 1.

The Otters would take the lead in the top of the 10th after Keith Greishaber singled to bring home Jack Meggs and Tanner Wetrich. Only 1 of the runs would be charged to Mario Samuel due to an error from Riley Krane earlier in the inning. Otter led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the 10th.

Tyler Jandron had his A-game going today. He pitched 8 strong innings, gave up 1 run on 8 hits, and struck out 7 without issuing a walk in the game. The Slammers were able to get a run across in the 8th which saved Jandron from suffering a loss and getting the no decision instead. Mario Samuel came on in relief for Jandron and pitched a 1-2-3 9th inning.

Anthony Arias finished his day with 6 innings, didn't allow a run, and struck out 9 while issuing 3 walks. Arias would get a no decision in today's contest, as Michael Gizzi came on in relief in the 7th inning.

The Slammers fall to 24-37 with the loss, while the otters move to 35-26. The rubber match of this 3-game series will be Thursday, July 25th. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at DuPage Medical Group Field.

Today's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Tyler Jandron (8 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K).

