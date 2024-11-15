Grey Cup Jenga Challenge: Get to Know the Argos and Bombers
November 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
Get to know the players competing for the trophy this Sunday with the Grey Cup Jenga Challenge!
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from November 15, 2024
- Stephen Shamie Recognized with Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award - CFL
- Danielle Domingo and Cole Budgen Awarded Glenn 'Keeper' McWhinney Scholarships - CFL
- Doubling Up: Oliveira Named George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian - CFL
- Jason Maas Named Coach of the Year - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Grant Named CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
- Hunter Named CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman
- Argos Ink QB Bryan Scott
- Ryan Hunter, Dejon Allen, Jake Ceresna & Janarion Grant Named to All-CFL Team
- Ryan Hunter & Janarion Grant Named Finalists for CFL Awards