Jason Maas Named Coach of the Year

November 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced Thursday that Alouettes' Jason Maas was named Coach of the Year for the 2024 season.

In his second season with the team, Maas guided the Alouettes to their first division title since 2012. The Als had not recorded 12 victories since 2010. The team finished with a 12-5-1 record this season.

Maas' squad led the league in quarterback completion percentage (71.3), offensive touchdowns allowed (31) and yards allowed per play (6.32). The Alouettes finished with the best record in the CFL for the first time since 2009.

Maas joins Marc Trestman (2009), Don Matthews (2002), Charlie Taaffe (1999 and 2000) and Marv Levy (1974) as the only Alouettes to win the award.

"I am extremely proud of Jason; this is an honor that is fully deserved," says Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. "He has established a winning culture since his arrival with us, and he is largely responsible for our success. Our players appreciate him, and he is respected by all. I am looking forward to working with him for the upcoming season. I have full confidence that we will continue our success."

The winners were selected by the national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, and the league's nine head coaches. In total, 56 ballots were completed. Maas received 30 first-place votes.

