Danielle Domingo and Cole Budgen Awarded Glenn 'Keeper' McWhinney Scholarships

VANCOUVER - The Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum has awarded the Glenn 'Keeper' McWhinney Scholarship Fund to Danielle Domingo and Cole Budgen in recognition of their tremendous academic achievements and their commitments to bettering the community and those around them.

"Glenn believed in people, whether on the field in pursuit of excellence or in the community trying to create a better world," said Eric Noivo, Executive Director of the CFHOF. "Danielle and Cole embody the leadership, dedication and compassion that Glenn appreciated and admired in others."

The scholarship is named in memory of Glenn 'Keeper' McWhinney - a 1954 Grey Cup champion and a pillar of strength in the community, who passed away in 2012 following a courageous battle with cancer. His family and friends created the scholarship fund in his honour, which awards $5,000 to post-secondary student-athletes who embody the attributes of its namesake: commitment, honesty, humility, courage and volunteerism in the community. It has been presented annually by the CFHOF and administered by The Winnipeg Foundation since 2022.

Danielle Domingo is a multisport athlete who works hard to represent her peers and serve as an ambassador for Vancouver Technical Secondary School. When competing in volleyball, basketball, curling, ultimate frisbee and gymnastics, Danielle champions good sportspersonship and commitment. As a member of the school's athletic council, she helps create opportunities for student-athletes to shine because she recognizes the power of sport in fostering school pride and a sense of togetherness. She personally contributes to the school's athletic programming by serving as volunteer official, helping younger students' development and their understanding of fair competition.

Cole Budgen is the starting quarterback for the Vernon Panthers, but his dedication to the team took root long before he suited up for them. As a seventh-grader, Cole became the team's water boy, dutifully walking to practice every day after school, and even accompanying them on the road en route to a provincial title in 2019. When his seniors are not practicing, he often lends a helping hand to the junior varsity team, coaching the quarterbacks, putting away equipment or assisting however he can. He volunteers in support of Vernon Minor Football, giving back to the game he loves and helping young players in the community develop. Throughout his journey with the game, he still maintains the same sense of duty and service that brought him to the Panthers years ago. Late in the season, after building a sizeable lead, he exited the game to provide his backup with the opportunity to develop; without being asked, he returned to the field with racks of water in-hand, ready, willing and enthusiastic to serve.

"My father would have been so proud of these two incredible young people, and our whole family is beyond thrilled to see what Danielle and Cole will achieve in the future. They are the types of young leaders who will inspire the next generation," added Jeff McWhinney.

The Glenn 'Keeper' McWhinney Scholarship Fund is presented annually during the Grey Cup Festival.

