Greensboro Grasshoppers Host Woodstock Themed Jersey Night with PMI August 15

August 14, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release





Thursday August 15th at First National Bank field will mark the 15th consecutive year that PMi has sponsored a special Jersey Night during a Greensboro Grasshoppers game. The autographed, game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the 7PM game to fans in attendance and will benefit Raising Roofs by Habitat for Humanity of Greensboro & The Greensboro Builders Association.

Previous Jersey Nights have netted tens of thousands of dollars in donations to help Raising Roofs build new homes. October 26th through November 1st Habitat for Humanity of Greensboro with the Greensboro Builders Association will build five new family homes in one week with support garnered from this event along with other donations and helpful volunteers.

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival and the Peanuts Character named after the iconic festival, players will be wearing Woodstock themed jerseys which will then be auctioned off to benefit the Raising Roofs program. Fans will be able to bid live on the jerseys during the game at First National Bank Field and winners will head out on to the field to claim their jersey, meet the players and get their jersey signed. The event in previous years known as Tropical Jersey night gets a new theme this year that is sure to be popular with classic music lovers and fans of the Peanuts Characters.

Raising Roofs by Habitat for Humanity and the Greensboro Builders Association serve the Greensboro area to give the community new opportunities and paths to success. With donations of time, money and materials they have been able to build 60 homes and will add another 5 to that total this year. Builders, contractors, and suppliers graciously donate their time and materials to make this organization flourish.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.