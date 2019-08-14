Big Innings Fuel 13-8 Braves Win over Tourists

ASHEVILLE, NC - The Rome Braves used two monster innings to pile up 13 runs and even their series with 1st place Asheville with a 13-8 victory. Rome scored 7 runs in the 2nd inning and 6 more in the 6th, pummeling the Tourists and setting up an important finale on Wednesday night.

Trailing Asheville 1-0 in the 2nd the Braves unloaded on starter RHP Eris Filpo, who never made it out of the frame. Michael Harris tied the game with an infield single and Ricardo Rodriguez put the Braves up 2-1 with a hit into left field. Justin Dean followed two batters later with a sharp line drive up the middle to make it 3-1. The rally was capped by consecutive two run doubles from Greg Cullen and Braden Shewmake, giving Rome a 7-1 advantage.

The Braves offense exploded again in the 6th as seven straight batters reached base against the Tourists bullpen. After a bases-loaded walk to Cullen made it 8-2, Shewmake followed with an RBI single. Shea Langeliers took a ball the other way into deep right field, scoring another two runs. The scoring was capped on a two run double off the center field fence by new Rome first baseman Bryce Ball. His extra-base hit made the score 13-2 and gave Rome plenty of wiggle room for the late innings.

Asheville did not go quietly and scored six unanswered runs between the 6th and 8th innings, but the deficit proved to be too great and the Braves closed out the 13-8 win behind RHP Victor Vodnik.

Rome starter RHP Jose Olague got the win for a solid effort. He threw 6 innings and allowed four runs on nine hits. He struck out two and walked one. The win gave Olague 10 for the season, most on the Rome pitching staff.

Five Rome Braves enjoyed multi-hit games on Tuesday. Shewmake was 2-4 with a double and three RBI. Rodriguez was 2-4 with a walk and an RBI. Dean was 2-5 with an RBI and Langeliers was 2-5 with two RBI. Ball was 2-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Cullen was 1-3 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Rome and Asheville conclude their three game series on Wednesday evening. Game 3 from McCormick Field is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Rome will start RHP William Woods (1-4, 3.34) while Asheville starts RHP Ryan Feltner (6-9, 5.55).

Rome Braves (26-25, 56-64) 13 R 13 H 0 E

Asheville Tourists (28-23, 57-64) 8 R 14 H 0 E

W: Jose Olague (10-6)

L: Eris Filpo (2-1)

S: Victor Vodnik (3)

Time: 3:18

Attendance: 2,274

