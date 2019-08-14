Promotional Notes (August 15-18)

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - The West Virginia Power opens up a four game home series Thursday evening, as they welcome the Hagerstown Suns to town for the only time this season from August 15-18. Fans will enjoy a weekend home slate that includes a Rock 105 Thirsty Thursday and Kidz Sunday Funday, along with two postgame fireworks shows and a special Jarred Kelenic prospect t-shirt giveaway, courtesy of Marshall Orthopaedics, that highlights the homestand on Saturday, August 17.

SCHEDULE:

Thursday, August 15 vs. Hagerstown Suns - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 16 vs. Hagerstown Suns - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 17 vs. Hagerstown Suns - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 18 vs. Hagerstown Suns - 2:05 p.m.

ABOUT THE SUNS: The Suns make the trip to downtown Charleston for the first time this season and will take on the Power for their second and final series of the year. West Virginia swept the Suns during a four-game set in Hagerstown that capped off the first half of the season. The Suns sit just a couple games back of the Power in the South Atlantic League's Northern Division second-half standings with a 24-27 record. Hagerstown is led by All-Star outfielder Jacob Rhinesmith, who enters Wednesday's play with a .267 average, eight homers and 59 RBI. The Suns will showcase a pair of top prospects in the Nationals' system in 3B Drew Mendoza (No. 7) and Jackson Rutledge (No. 3), who were both 2019 selections in this year's draft.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Get $2.00 cans and 20-ounce beverages during the Power's homestand opener against the Hagerstown Suns, courtesy of Rock 105! College students can purchase two tickets for the price of one with a valid student ID only at the Box Office. LM Communications General Manager Randy Gray will throw out a ceremonial first pitch, while several radio personalities will be in attendance on the concourse throughout the evening. Rock 105 is also giving away 100 general admission tickets to the game. Gates open at 6 p.m., and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY: The Kanawha Valley's best pyrotechnical show follows Friday evening's matchup with the Hagerstown Suns, presented By Poca Valley Bank and Suddenlink. Gates open at 6 p.m., and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

JARRED KELENIC T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: Come claim your limited edition t-shirt with former Power player and top Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic on it, available to the first 1,000 fans through the gates, which open at 4:30 p.m., courtesy of Marshall Orthopaedics! Also join us for the continuation of the GetGoWV Summer Concert Series before Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game, as fans can enjoy a pregame concert from PopShop, as well as happy hour specials at the Budweiser Dugout Bar, including two-for-one 16-ounce cans. Additionally, the Power will have a special postgame fireworks show following Saturday's game, sponsored by Constellium.

KIDZ SUNDAY FUNDAY: The homestand concludes with a Kidz Sunday Funday, where kids ages 12 and younger can run the bases after the final out, courtesy of the SMART529 College Savings Program, as well as play catch in the outfield before the game. Select Power players will also be available for postgame autographs. Also, if you are a member of the Sheetz Power Kidz Club, you can receive free tickets to Sunday's home game against Hagerstown from Sheetz. Kidz Sunday Funday is presented by the Shawnee Park Foundation. Gates open at 1 p.m. and first pitch is on tap for 2:05 p.m.

