GreenJackets Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

February 17, 2023







North Augusta, SC. - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in conjunction with their parent club, are excited to announce the coaching staff for the 2023 Championship Season. The GreenJackets will be led by Cody Gabella who will be the new Manager of the GreenJackets. He'll be joined by Wes McGuire as Pitching Coach, Francisco Diaz as a Coach, and Strength Coach Julian Rip as first-year members on the staff. Connor Narron returns to the team as the Hitting Coach as well as Athletic Trainer Austin Smith.

Cody Gabella spent 2022 with the FCL Braves as Manager of the Braves Rookie affiliate. Gabella was drafted by the Braves in 2010 out of high school before heading to the Padres organization 2011 in the amateur draft. He finished his pro career with 11 runs, 12 RBI in 47 games. In 2016, Gabella became the hitting coach for the GCL Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals Rookie affiliate). He continued on with the Johnson City Cardinals (2018), State College Spikes (2019) and the Peoria Chiefs (2020). Coming full circle, Gabella returned to the Braves in 2022.

Pitching Coach, Wes McGuire, makes his way to North Augusta after overseeing the pitching for the Rome Braves (High-A) in 2022. McGuire enters his third season with the Braves, also serving as Pitching Coach for the FCL Braves in 2021. McGuire held multiple coaching positions after graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 2016.

Connor Narron returns for his second season as the GreenJackets Hitting Coach. Narron was a player himself and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round of the 2010 Amateur Draft straight out of high school. He would play Minor League Baseball with the Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers from 2010-2014 before getting into coaching where he's been in the Braves organization since 2019.

Francisco Diaz joins the GreenJackets in his first season with the Braves, having spent two seasons coaching in Miami's system. Diaz began his professional career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2007, continuing within the Pirates and Yankees systems until 2019.

Austin Smith joins Narron as the other returnee to the GreenJackets field staff as the Athletic Trainer. Smith is a graduate of Iowa State University and is entering his third season in that role.

The Augusta GreenJackets saw success off the field ranking #1 in the Carolina League in attendance (out of 30) and set a franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,096 fans per game. SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer, the Spring Wing & Food Truck Festival, the Augusta Craft Beer Festival and more!

