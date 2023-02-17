RiverDogs Reveal 2023 Summer Camp Lineup

Charleston, SC - It takes a tremendous amount of versatility to succeed on the baseball diamond and in the kitchen. Fortunately, children in Charleston will have plenty of opportunities to learn skills relevant to both settings this summer. On Friday, the Charleston RiverDogs announced the full schedule for youth baseball and culinary camps this summer Registration is now open. Baseball camps are presented by CPI Security.

The RiverDogs will hold five baseball camps this summer, each featuring daily sessions Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The camps include stations in hitting, pitching, base running, speed and agility, warm-up and stretching, and fundamentals. Camps are open to children ages 6-13. Baseball camps are $350 per camper for the full week, $240 for Monday, Wednesday and Friday or $160 for Tuesday and Thursday.

RiverDogs camp director and former professional baseball player Chris Singleton, and his team, will lead the quartet of camps in June, July and August. Singleton was a standout outfielder at Goose Creek High School and Charleston Southern University before being selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2017. He spent two seasons playing in the Cubs farm system.

"Minor League Baseball is all about having fun and watching the up-and-coming stars of the sport develop their talent" said RiverDogs president Dave Echols. "Our annual baseball camps follow a similar blueprint. Chris does a great job teaching the fundamentals of the game while making plenty of time for fun."

The dates for 2023 RiverDogs Youth Baseball Camps are:

Week 1 - June 12-16

Week 2 - June 19-23

Week 3 - June 26-30

Week 4 - July 17-21

Week 5 - July 31-August 4

The team will also host two Segra Club themed culinary camps this summer. The camp will focus on teaching children how to prepare meals that would primarily be served in an upscale environment.

The two culinary camps will run simultaneously from July 17-21 with one session in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The morning camp will be held from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. The afternoon session will run from 1:30-5:00 p.m. Each day will begin with proper station set-up, include basic cooking skills and conclude with a new dish, which the campers will dine on. Culinary camp is $375 per camper.

The culinary camps will once again be directed by RiverDogs Vice President/Food and Beverage Josh Shea. Shea served as the Food and Beverage Director for the RiverDogs from 2013-18 and spent the 2019 season with the Augusta GreenJackets before returning to Charleston in the winter of 2019. He gained culinary experience as the catering chef at Tidewater Catering while also spending time at Triangle Bar and Char and Halls Chop House.

"I can't wait to get back in the kitchen with the kids and teach them how to make a variety of meals," Shea said. "I enjoy watching their smiles when they learn something new and the pride that they show when they get to eat their finished product."

Registration for all youth summer camps is open now. Click Here to register.

