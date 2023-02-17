Atrium Health Ballpark to Continue as Host for Cannon Ballers College Series in 2023

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Picking up where it left off in 2022, Atrium Health Ballpark will host a multitude of high-quality collegiate matchups as a prelude to the Cannon Ballers 2023 season. With four games on the slate for the month of March, as well as the entire Division III Showcase, Atrium Health Ballpark will be a hub full of opportunities for fans to enjoy quality baseball.

Opening this year's collegiate baseball schedule in Kannapolis is the D3 Showcase, featuring eight different schools from along the east coast. Consisting of a jam-packed schedule of games from February 23-26, admission to the weekend showcase is free and open to the public.

Kicking off the three Division I matchups is Queens College and East Carolina University on Tuesday, March 7. Queens, led by third year head coach Ross Steedley, is in their first season of competition at the Division I level after being active in the Division II level from 1995-2022. East Carolina is led by head coach Cliff Godwin and 2023 American Athletic Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year RHP Carter Spivey. The Pirates are three-time defending AAC regular season champions and have hosted the NCAA regionals on nearly an annual basis, advancing to the Greenville Super Regional in 2022 before falling to the No. 9 ranked Texas Longhorns.

Just one day after the Queens/East Carolina matchup, the Charlotte 49ers make the short drive up Interstate 85 to Cannon City, where they will play host to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on Wednesday, March 8. Charlotte is under the leadership of fourth-year head coach Robert Woodard, who kicked off his career in the 2013 season as pitching coach for the Seahawks before later joining the 49ers. Charlotte, who is in their final season of competition in Conference USA, holds four players on the 2023 Conference USA Preseason All-Conference Team. UNCW makes the trip over from the coast for their first ever game at Atrium Health Ballpark for their final game of non-conference play in 2023. The Seahawks, who were recently picked second in the Colonial Athletic Association coaches poll, are led by head coach Randy Hood, who helped develop Cannon Ballers 2022 INF/OF Brooks Baldwin.

The following week, Davidson College visits for a matchup with Western Carolina University on Tuesday, March 14. The Wildcats had three different games planned to be played at minor league ballparks in 2022 (Kannapolis, Charlotte and Durham), but saw all three postponed due to inclement weather. Despite being unable to dodge the raindrops for their neutral site games, Davidson turned in an impressive 43-13 record, 20-4 in Atlantic-10 Conference play, under now fifth year head coach Rucker Taylor. Western Carolina pays a visit to Kannapolis under first ear head coach Alan Beck, who makes his return to his alma mater in Cullowhee.

Rounding out the College Series slate is a Division II matchup of two local powerhouses in Catawba and Belmont Abbey on Tuesday, March 28. Catawba, who matched up against Wingate in 2022 at Atrium Health Ballpark, faces off against a Belmont Abbey team looking to build on their 2022 season which saw them advance to the NCAA Southeast Regionals.

Tickets for each of the College Series matchups are available at kcballers.com.

No tickets are required for the D3 Showcase, however, donations at the gate will benefit the U Deserve A Chance Foundation.

The U Deserve a Chance Foundation works hard to level the playing field in youth baseball for players as well as hometown recreation organizations. They are a non-profit organization created to promote the game of baseball in communities and to develop young baseball players. The mission of the U Deserve A Chance Foundation is to promote and grow the game of baseball in under-served communities; and, to create life opportunities for young baseball players in need by developing their skills and abilities at the highest level.

College Series Schedule:

Tuesday, March 7

6:00 p.m. | Queens Royals vs. East Carolina Pirates

Wednesday, March 8

6:00 p.m. | UNCW Seahawks vs. Charlotte 49ers

Tuesday, March 14

6:00 p.m. | Western Carolina Catamounts vs. Davidson Wildcats

Tuesday, March 28

6:00 p.m. | Catawba Indians vs. Belmont Abbey Crusaders

D3 Showcase Schedule:

Thursday, February 23rd

3:30pm | Marietta College vs Berry College

7:00pm | Washington & Lee University vs Piedmont University

Friday, February 24th

9:30am | University of Rochester vs Christopher Newport University

1:00pm | Piedmont University vs Susquehanna University

4:30pm | University of Rochester vs Marietta College

8:00pm | Denison University vs Berry College

Saturday, February 25th

9:30am | University of Rochester vs Piedmont University

1:00pm | Christopher Newport University vs Denison University

4:30pm | Berry College vs Susquehanna University

8:00pm | Washington & Lee University vs Marietta College

Sunday, February 26th

9:30am | Susquehanna University vs Denison University

1:00pm | Christopher Newport University vs Marietta College

4:30pm | Berry College vs Washington & Lee University

For the most up-to-date information regarding all things Cannon Ballers, fans can keep up with the team on social media, or by signing up as an email insider to receive exclusive updates and news. 2023 season tickets and a limited number of 10-Game mini plans are available by calling the Cannon Ballers at (704) 932-3267, or by visiting kcballers.com. Individual tickets for the 2023 season will be released shortly on a date to be announced.

