Greeneville Drops 6-5 Decision against Danville Despite Ninth-Inning Rally

July 15, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







DANVILLE - Greeneville was unable to produce a run through the first seven innings of play but rallied for five runs late in the contest as the Flyboys dropped a 6-5 decision against Danville on Thursday night at Legion Field.

Greeneville (19-12-1) returned to the field following a three-day hiatus after both the Flyboys' games against the Kingsport Axmen were postponed on Monday and Tuesday. Kyle Karros finished the game with a pair of doubles for Greeneville, while Eddie Micheletti worked a trio of walks on the night.

The Flyboys had early opportunities against Danville pitching as Greeneville stranded six runners in scoring position through the first four innings of play. The Otterbots made a pair of defensive web gems in the top of the third inning as CJ Cepicky and Morgan Colopy each made diving catches in the outfield to rob potential hits for Greeneville.

Danville opened the scoring with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning against Greeneville reliever Cameron Wagoner. The Otterbots delivered a run-scoring double and triple in the frame to go along with an error committed by the Flyboys as Danville took a 3-0 advantage.

Greeneville would get its offense rolling in the top of the eighth inning as Micheletti worked a leadoff walk for the Flyboys. Micheletti would eventually score the first run of the night for the Flyboys following a wild pitch that allowed him to race home from third. Chris Williams later scored following an infield single from Daylen Reyes and a throwing error by the Otterbots to trim the deficit to 3-2.

The Otterbots would add three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth as each of the first six batters reached base. Carter Sanford delivered the big hit in the frame as he plated a pair of runs with a double into right field that made the score 6-2.

Greeneville looked to benefit from a trio of errors committed by Danville in the top of the ninth inning as the Flyboys scored three runs to trim the deficit to 6-5. Micheletti scored his second run of the night to make it a one-run contest, while Reyes advanced to second to represent the potential game-tying run. Danville closed the door on Greeneville with a strikeout to secure the 6-5 victory.

Up next, the Flyboys and Otterbots battle again on Friday night at Legion Field with first pitch slated for 7 p.m. Greeneville then heads to Princeton on Saturday for a pair of games against the WhistlePigs before returning to Pioneer Park on July 20 for a pair of West Division matchups against Bristol. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets and more.

