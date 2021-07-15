Appalachian League Community Service Award Named for Long-Time League President Lee Landers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced today that its annual Community Service Award will be permanently named in memory of the longtime Appalachian League President Lee Landers.

The Lee Landers Community Service Award will be presented to a Club that demonstrates an outstanding, ongoing commitment to charitable service, support, and leadership within their local community. Landers, who passed away in May at the age of 83, served as the League president from 1996-2018 and was intimately involved with the American Heart Association, Baseball Chapel, D.A.R.E., Jaycees, the Police Benevolent Association, Roman Cultural Society, Senior Olympics, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, among other organizations.

"Lee always placed others first and encouraged all Clubs and staff to become actively involved and give back to their communities," said Appalachian League President Dan Moushon. "Naming this annual award in his memory is the proper way to honor his impact on the ten communities of the Appalachian League."

Over the past two seasons, the Appalachian League and its 10 Clubs have contributed more than $4.5 million in gift-in-kind charitable contributions to its communities.

The Community Service Award was introduced in 2016 and has been awarded to the Clubs in Greeneville, Tennessee (2016); Elizabethton, Tennessee (2017); Burlington, North Carolina (2018); and Bristol, Virginia (2019).

