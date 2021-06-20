Greeneville Drops 6-4 Decision at Home to Split Series against Pulaski

GREENEVILLE - A two-run top of the fourth inning would be the difference as the Pulaski River Turtles rallied to take a 6-4 decision against the Greeneville Flyboys on Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Park.

Greeneville (9-6) would fall behind early in the contest as Pulaski produced a run in the top of the first inning and two runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Flyboys later rallied to take a 4-3 lead after knotting the score 2-2 in the second inning.

Pulaski produced a run in the first inning as the River Turtles delivered back-to-back groundouts to take a 1-0 advantage against Greeneville and Will Saxton. The River Turtles would strike for a pair of two-out runs in the top of the second inning after Saxton recorded consecutive outs for Greeneville.

Trailing 3-0, Greeneville plated its first run of the contest off a sacrifice fly from Darius Perry in the bottom of the second inning. A bases-loaded walk to Derek Tenney trimmed the deficit to 3-2, but a groundout would end the frame and strand, three runners, on base for the Flyboys.

Greeneville knotted the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the third inning as Trevor Austin scored from third after the River Turtles attempted to turn a double play. Jac Croom later delivered a two-out run-scoring single that allowed Eddie Micheletti to score and give Greeneville a 4-3 advantage.

The River Turtles rallied against the Greeneville bullpen in the top of the fourth inning as back-to-back doubles to start the inning knotted the score 4-4. Pulaski would then take the lead for good with a sacrifice fly to center field that allowed the go-ahead run to score to make it 5-4. Pulaski added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning to extend its advantage to 6-4.

Greeneville looked to rally in the bottom of the sixth inning as a pair of runners reached base with one out in the inning. Following a pitching change for Pulaski, Joan Jesus Gonzalez notched consecutive outs to end the threat. Gonzalez worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh inning to secure the victory and his second save of the season for the River Turtles.

Saxton took the no-decision for Greeneville after allowing three runs through three innings of work. Dawson Gause was handed the loss after allowing both runs to score in the fourth inning for Greeneville. Cal Lambert tossed a scoreless seventh inning on the mound for the Flyboys and fanned two of the three batters that he faced.

Greeneville returns to action with a pair of road games against the Bristol State Liners on Tuesday, June 22nd, and Wednesday, June 23rd. The Flyboys return home to open a four-game homestand beginning on Thursday, June 24th against Bluefield at 7 p.m. Tickets are available by calling the Flyboys ticket office at 423-609-7400. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

