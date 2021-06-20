Burlington Falls to Bluefield in Game One

June 20, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. - Offense was on full display on Saturday between the Sock Puppets and the Ridge Runners. Both teams combined for twenty runs in the affair, which Bluefield won 13-7.

Mason Gray started for the Puppets and pitched four-and-two-thirds innings of seven run ball. He only allowed one run through four innings. The one run came in a big way for the Ridge Runners, as first baseman Nate Ackenhausen initiated launch mode over the right field fence to put the Ridge Runners up 1-0. In the fourth, RBI hits by Isaiah Adams and Adrien Figueroa put the Puppets up 2-1.

In the top of the fifth, Bluefield outfielder Lawson Harrill tied the game on an RBI single, before the flood gates broke for the Ridge Runners. They added seven more runs in the inning on two walks and five hits following the first out. After the eighth run top of the fifth, Burlington countered with their best shot, scoring five runs in the bottom of the inning, capped off by Ben Smith's mammoth grand slam to left. That would cut Bluefield's lead to two, and bring the score to 9-7

Catcher Tyler McPeak launched the second of Bluefield's two home runs in the seventh, taking Luke Folsom deep to right, increasing Bluefield's lead to 10-7. The Ridge Runners added on in the 9th, scoring 3 runs off of Nick Gotilla on three hits, a fielder's choice, and a wild pitch. Burlington couldn't muster anything in the home 9th.

With the loss, Burlington falls to 5-9 on the year, and Bluefield advances to 6-8. Burlington and Bluefield will play game two of the series on Sunday at 6PM from Burlington Athletic Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 20, 2021

Burlington Falls to Bluefield in Game One - Burlington Sock Puppets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.