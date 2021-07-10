Greeneville Defeats Danville 13-5 Behind Six-Run Fifth Inning

July 10, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE - Despite trailing early in the contest, the Greeneville Flyboys recorded a 13-5 victory against the Danville Otterbots on the strength of a six-run fifth inning on Saturday night at Pioneer Park.

Greeneville (18-11-1) scored 11 of its 13 runs on the night between the third and fifth innings and sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Danville bullpen. Kyle Karros connected on his first home run of the season for the Flyboys while playing in his third game with the team.

The Flyboys had a pair of chances to get on the scoreboard first against the Otterbots as Greeneville stranded four runners on base through the opening two innings of play. Danville would take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning as a sacrifice fly allowed a runner from third to score.

Karros and Jonathan Hogart delivered back-to-back hits to open the bottom of the third inning as Greeneville would knot the score 1-1 following a fielder's choice groundout from Emanuel Dean. The Flyboys gained a 2-1 advantage as Eddie Micheletti plated Hogart with a sacrifice fly to left field.

The Otterbots rallied to level the score 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning following a solo home run from AJ Fritz. Greeneville helped its cause in the bottom of the inning by scoring a trio of runs to make it 5-2. Hogart highlighted the frame with a double that allowed a pair of runs to score for the Flyboys.

Trevor Austin added to Greeneville's advantage in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run single that made it 7-3 in favor of the Flyboys. Following a fielder's choice off the bat of Homer Bush, Jr., which allowed a run to score, Karros connected on a home run that would soar over the wall in left field to give Greeneville an 11-3 lead.

Greeneville added some additional insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Austin laced a triple that allowed Darius Perry to score and make it 12-4. Austin would then score as Bush, Jr. legged out an infield single to make it 13-4. Danville closed the scoring with a run in the top of the ninth inning.

Cal Lambert tossed the final two innings on the mound for Greeneville, while starter Will Saxton improved to 3-0 on the season after allowing three runs through five innings of work. Saxton scattered six hits and fanned six batters in the contest, while John Day worked a scoreless seventh inning for the Flyboys.

Karros finished the night with a pair of hits and four runs batted in for Greeneville, while Austin added a pair of hits, three runs scored, and three RBIs for the Flyboys. Bush, Jr. tallied three hits and two RBI in the leadoff spot for Greeneville.

Greeneville wraps up a four-game homestand at Pioneer Park with a seven-inning contest against the Danville Otterbots on Sunday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available by calling the Flyboys ticket office at 423-609-7400. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

